The protest of the tents against high rents, the precedent in Israel in 2011 (and today)

Everyone, or almost everyone, started with the same image: a wall of tents, pitched in the city center and populated by young people en route to high rents. It is happening in Milan and in the rest of Italy, it had already happened in Tel Aviv with reasons, objectives and complaints similar to those that are rampant in the peninsula.

The “protest of the tents”, inspired by a student of the Milan Polytechnic, recalls a page just over 10 years old: the protests for social justice in Israel, which exploded in 2011 and returned to the limelight in 2022. Even at the time it started from camps against out-of-control rents, evolving into a protest over the cost of living and the collapse of the Israeli middle class. A dissent that culminated in the “March of the Million”, the gathering of hundreds of thousands of Israelis between Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and other urban centers.

From the Tel Aviv tent to street protests

The Italian protests were triggered by the example of Ilaria Lamera, a 23-year-old student from Bergamo in the Environmental Engineering course at the Milan Polytechnic. Lamera camped in front of the university headquarters in Piazza Leonardo da Vinci, contesting the prices of a city where a single room can rise even beyond the 800 and 900 euro monthly bar. Her demonstration was then followed up in Rome and among other university cities that are experiencing the same surge in prices, from Florence to Bologna to Pavia.

The Italian demonstrations are a already seen than what was seen in Israel just over a decade earlier, even in the registry of those who founded and led a breakaway movement in Israel’s recent history. It was in June 2011 that 25-year-old Daphni Leef found herself forced to leave the house rented for three years after her graduation from Tel-Aviv University, experiencing first-hand the boom of rents that doubled in the space of a few years. You created a Facebook page to denounce the soaring prices and channel other citizens into the protests, imagining a symbolic gesture: moving into a tent in the most elegant streets of Tel-Aviv, to underline the non-existence of alternatives for accommodation . The rest is in the chronicles.

In the space of just over a month, on July 14, Leef pitches a tent on Rothschild Boulevard, the city’s most central and exclusive artery. Within 24 hours, 50 were added, sparking a protest that spread among student unions, citizens’ associations and political forces. The pace of growth is so intense that Binyamin Netanyahu, in one of his various seasons as prime minister, is forced to announce public interventions to guarantee the right to housing and support for university students looking for affordable rents. That’s not enough: the “people of the tents” are transformed into street protests that approach 300,000 demonstrators in Tel Aviv and exceed 100,000 in Jerusalem, expanding both in size and in the objectives of demonstrations against the rise of poverty, inequality and the collapse of a middle class worn out by the financial crisis of a few years earlier. In September 2011 it was the turn of the “March of the Million”, a procession that brings together almost 500,000 Israelis and becomes the culmination of protests that will fade over the months, until the camp that had resisted for months on Rothschild Boulevard is cleared.