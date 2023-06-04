The provocation of the Danish premier: he has the speech written by ChatGpt

“What I just read is not my work. Or any other human being.” With these words, the Danish premier Mette Frederiksen suddenly interrupted the speech she was giving in her parliament to communicate that what she had just said was the result of Artificial Intelligence, specifically a text created by ChatGPT. “While it hasn’t always hit the mark, both in terms of the details of the government’s work program and punctuation, it is both fascinating and terrifying what it is capable of,” added the leader, thus revealing the nature of the his choice: a real experiment to understand what the future holds for us, compared to a tool – precisely artificial intelligence – which arouses as much curiosity as fear. To the point that many are considering developing a code of conduct for its use. Just in recent days, the European Union and the United States announced that they will present a first draft of this code within a few weeks, hoping that others will be able to sign it.

The announcement was made by the vice president of the EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager, and the US secretary of state Antony Blinken, at a press conference at the end of the EU-US Council on trade and tech in Sweden.