Home » The provocation of the Danish premier: he has the speech written by ChatGpt
World

The provocation of the Danish premier: he has the speech written by ChatGpt

by admin
The provocation of the Danish premier: he has the speech written by ChatGpt

“What I just read is not my work. Or any other human being.” With these words, the Danish premier Mette Frederiksen suddenly interrupted the speech she was giving in her parliament to communicate that what she had just said was the result of Artificial Intelligence, specifically a text created by ChatGPT. “While it hasn’t always hit the mark, both in terms of the details of the government’s work program and punctuation, it is both fascinating and terrifying what it is capable of,” added the leader, thus revealing the nature of the his choice: a real experiment to understand what the future holds for us, compared to a tool – precisely artificial intelligence – which arouses as much curiosity as fear. To the point that many are considering developing a code of conduct for its use. Just in recent days, the European Union and the United States announced that they will present a first draft of this code within a few weeks, hoping that others will be able to sign it.

The announcement was made by the vice president of the EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager, and the US secretary of state Antony Blinken, at a press conference at the end of the EU-US Council on trade and tech in Sweden.

See also  Compensation for South Korean workers forced to work during Japan's colonial rule

You may also like

Olga Danilović cried at the press conference |...

Drone diplomacy: how Iran lands in the Sahel

“The Roman salute” which sees Murgia and the...

Typhoon “Mawar” caused 1 death and 35 injuries...

Biden hit his head on the door of...

Fifth opposition protest in Serbia | Info

Milošević was afraid of Izvorinka because of the...

Vladimir Putin is afraid of assassination, he must...

Argentina Asks U.S. to Stop Imposing Restrictions on...

Ukraine, live coverage – Zelensky: “Ready for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy