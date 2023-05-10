Home » The psychedelic rock of the British Temples returns to Barcelona
The psychedelic rock of the British Temples returns to Barcelona

The psychedelic rock of the British Temples returns to Barcelona

There is no doubt that Temples are one of the most outstanding psychedelic rock bands of recent years. They have been proving it for more than a decade and their new LP, “Exotico”, it will only underline it. We will be able to listen to how his most classic songs sound and also the most recent ones in an exclusive concert in Barcelona by the hand of SON Estrella Galicia.

And let’s remember that this “Exotico”the group’s fourth album, has been produced by neither more nor less than Sean Ono Lennon, who has worked closely with James Bagshaw (vocals and guitar), Tom Walmsley (bass), Adam Smith (keyboards and guitar) and Rens Ottink (drums) to get the best results. Temples’ discography also includes the albums “Sun Structures” (14), “Volcano” (17) y “Hot Motion” (19), upward trajectory that will be enlarged with “Exotico”.

Opportunity will present itself to us next friday may 19 in the living room Parallel 62 of Barcelona, ​​in a night dedicated to the most psychedelic sounds that will be completed with the performance of Touch and will close with a special afterparty by the BCN Psych Fest Dj’s. You can buy tickets at this link.

