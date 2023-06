LONDON – The coup by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries failed in one day. The one against Gorbachev in 1991 failed after three days: but six months later the Soviet Union collapsed and a new tenant took office in the Kremlin. It is one of the lessons that can be drawn from the numerous coups that have marked the history of modern Russia, including the bloodless one that overthrew Khrushchev and which could become, who knows, Putin’s next scenario.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook