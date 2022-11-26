LONDON. There’s an explosive new book about Queen Elizabeth. Which tells unpublished details about his life, his illness, the “true causes of his death”, his defense of his infamous son Andrea, the cell phone he was carrying, his recent favorite TV series and obviously also his last, dramatic days . It’s called “Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait” and it is written by the author, expert and friend of the Royal Family, Gyles Brandreth.
