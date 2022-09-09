Listen to the audio version of the article

Forget classical music: if Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign had a soundtrack, it is undoubtedly rock. British rock, to be precise: a long-selling genre at least as long as the souvenirs branded with the Crown. A genre that at the beginning of her era the sovereign who passed away on Thursday 8 September had to “tolerate” because, however crude and unruly it might have appeared to her, it brought significant money to the English economy. A “movement” that has often and willingly contested it, as the supreme symbol of the established order across the Channel, and with which in the last twenty years of her reign she has definitively compromised with bursts of rock stars awarded noble positions. From the tongue-tied Mick Jagger to Mr. Slowhand Eric Clapton, to the imperturbable Sting, all received at the Palace and blessed. Series: If you can’t beat them, get on their side.

The explosion of Beatle-mania

Elizabeth’s love-hate relationship with English rock broke out when she was just under forty. She is the fault of four young people from the Liverpool working class who, to her surprise, snatch from her the supremacy of absolute icon of “Britishness”. Yeah: the Beatles. Who knows what the English kids will find in these guitarists, he must have thought in 1963. The fact is that he doesn’t think twice about getting them invited to the Royal Command Performance, a charity show organized every year by Buckingham Palace where the Fab Four meet the Queen Mother. John repays the courtesy just before singing Twist and shout, with a famous joke destined to make history: «For the last piece you have to help me. Those in the cheapest places can clap their hands. The others just need to make the jewels tinkle ». John is young, has temperament and above all he is an artist, so even these irreverences can be forgiven him.

“Her Majesty is a pretty pretty girl”

Who knows what the kids of half the world will find in these long-haired ones, Elizabeth thought in 1965. Then she thinks about a fact: the musical British Invasion is a formidable ram’s head for the penetration of English products in the American market. People listen I want to hold your hand then he buys a Mini, a Jaguar, a Triumph, a suit sewn on Carnaby Street. And so Elizabeth II names the Beatles baronets, infuriating war heroes already awarded the same title. The Beatles accept the honor a little lukewarmly. A few years later John will always feed the urban legend according to which, before having the medal pinned to their chest, the Fabs would have had a joint in the bathroom of Buckingham Palace. The others will repeatedly deny the anecdote, Lennon will return the title in ’69 in controversy with the English support for the war in Vietnam but to comment on the controversial relationship between the Fab and the Queen there is nothing better than Her Majestythe ghost track inserted by Paul at the end of Abbey Road: “Her Majesty is a very pretty girl / but she doesn’t have much to say.”

From Hendrix’s homage to Freddie’s imitation

As much as Beloved-hated, His Majesty is always His Majesty. And so an exceptional Briton by adoption, Seattle southpaw Jimi Hendrix, in 1970 will make the Isle of Wight audience stand to the tune of the hymn. God Save the Queen. Which happens to fade into Sgt. Pepper dei Beatles. British rock of the seventies will have another queen anyway. Import: Freddie Mercury, subject of the crown of Zanzibar, leader of Queen, interpreter of a scratchy Killer Queen and proud imitator with a crowned head. Witty and elegant irreverence as well.

L’anti-inno dei Six Pistols

The attack on the heart of the Union Jack perpetrated in 1977 by the Sex Pistols, perfidious leader of Albionic punk, is quite different. Their second single has a scarred Elizabeth II on the cover. Title: God Save the Queen, the same as in His Majesty’s hymn. This is an anti-anthem, though. And it reads: “God save the Queen / and the fascist regime / They made you a moron / a potential H-bomb”. Insult? Perhaps. The Queen cashes in without getting lost.