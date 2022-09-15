[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](The Epoch Times British Reporter Station reported) The staff around the Queen revealed that the nearly 100-year-old Queen is very diligent and has been working until almost the last minute.

Many Britons were shocked by the news of the Queen’s death, because last Tuesday (September 6) also saw the Queen appoint a new Prime Minister with a smile on her face, two days after the sad news of her passing.

At the end of July this year, when the Queen set off for Balmer Castle in the Scottish Highlands like every summer, some of the staff around her were worried that the Queen might never be able to return to Buckingham Palace again.

The source told The Times: “She likes Balmel, she’s not in good shape, if that’s where she likes it, why would she go back (Buckingham Palace)?”

Over time, the Queen’s situation began to deteriorate. Although Buckingham Palace does not often disclose the Queen’s physical condition, the seriousness of the problem can be seen from the Queen’s series of cancellations from important events.

She missed the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 28. A week later, she skipped the traditional welcome ceremony at Balmel Castle, including a military parade from the balcony.

She didn’t even make it to the Braemar Gathering in early September. This is an event she loves so much and must see almost every year.

responsibility above all

Despite her deteriorating health, the Queen took her responsibilities very seriously, and a strong sense of responsibility prompted her to work until two days before her death.

Since former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party, the Queen has been determined to fulfil her constitutional duty to appoint a new prime minister. In early August, Buckingham Palace said it was “business as usual” and the Queen would go to London on September 6 to accept Johnson’s resignation and appoint a new prime minister.

At the same time, the Queen has to read the documents sent to her by the government every day.

The Queen has made it clear that she will continue to work as her health allows.

But her body would not allow her to rush back to London. In late August, Buckingham Palace said the Queen would instead appoint a new prime minister at Balmer Castle.

This is the first time a British monarch has appointed a new prime minister at Balmer Castle since 1885.

A former royal news correspondent for the BBC said: “The Queen remains determined to continue to carry out her core responsibilities, despite this. The appointment of a new prime minister is not something that can be easily handed over to Prince Charles.”

On September 8, the Queen sent off her 14th Prime Minister and appointed a 15th Prime Minister.

Died accompanied by eldest son and eldest daughter

It had been 47 days since her last public appearance. From the photo, the Queen was in good spirits that day, wearing a grey coat with a pleated tweed skirt underneath, leaning on crutches and smiling.

However, the staff around the queen believe that the queen’s workload on this day is too much, and her body is seriously damaged. She met two prime ministers and also knighted her outgoing media secretary.

So, on September 7, the doctor asked her to rest. So she was not able to attend the Privy Council meeting.

On September 8, the Queen’s physical condition began to take a nosedive. At noon, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that doctors were monitoring the Queen’s condition, and the Queen was resting and feeling “comfortable” at Balmer Castle.

Throughout the morning, royal staff began making urgent calls to the Queen’s children and grandchildren, asking them to come as soon as possible.

Charles and his wife Camilla were living at Dumfries House, the official residence in Ayrshire, Scotland, so they immediately canceled their trip for the day and rushed to Balmer Castle in the morning to see the Queen for the last time.

The Queen’s eldest daughter, Princess Anne, stayed at Balmer Castle in the evening due to an event she had attended there the day before.

In this way, the Queen passed away in the company of Charles and Anne.

In order to help the Queen’s second son Prince Andrew, third son Prince Edward and his wife and grandson Prince William arrive as quickly as possible, the British government arranged for a helicopter to arrive at Balmer Castle just after 5 pm that day, but they still failed to Just in time to see the Queen for the last time.

At 6:30 p.m., Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing the Queen’s death, but did not disclose the exact time of her death.

Wang Husband’s death is a huge blow

In early April 2021, the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died, which was a huge blow to the Queen. After losing her partner who lived with her for more than 70 years, the Queen’s health began to deteriorate significantly.

She canceled a series of important public events. During Daqing, which celebrates her 70th year on the throne, she made only two public appearances. Many events were instead conducted online or other senior royals were represented on her behalf.

In October last year, six months after the Duke of Edinburgh died, the Queen used the cane at an event at Westminster Abbey. This is the first time she has used a cane in recent years.

In addition, the media also revealed that the Queen is very strong. Her younger sister, Princess Margaret, used a wheelchair when she was very ill in her later years. The Queen is very intolerable to use a wheelchair herself, so if she wants to participate in public events, she would rather use a cane and walk on her own than a wheelchair.

When Parliament opened in May, she sent Prince Charles to read the government’s legislative plan on her behalf for the first time, her first absence from the important event in nearly 60 years.

But at the last minute, the Queen decided to attend in person during a church service commemorating the Duke of Edinburgh in late March. She leaned on a cane and entered and left with the help of her second son, Prince Andrew.

In addition, in mid-May, the Queen also attended the opening ceremony of the Elizabeth Line, a railway line named after the Queen in central London, but only stayed for about ten minutes. ◇

