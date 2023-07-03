The question of banlieues – Il Post

After the large demonstrations that began after the death of Nahel M., a 17-year-old teenager killed last Tuesday by the police, the question of racism and the social condition involving people living in the banlieues of the country have returned to the center of political discussion in France .

Suburb in French it means “suburb”: these are the suburbs of large cities, those where mainly migrants or third or fourth generation French people live. With time the word suburb however, it has begun to be used not so much to indicate a peripheral place, but a space associated with delinquency, poverty or riots. The double meaning of the word reflects its double etymology, but also, in a certain sense, the history of these places.

“France refuses to acknowledge its mistakes, yet again. And it continues to marginalize generations of immigrants,” he said written after the killing of Nahel M., who had Algerian origins, the Algerian Arabic-language newspaper El Khabar. And again: «If Nahel had been white with blue eyes, he would not have run away (…) he was afraid. And if the passengers in the car had been white with blue eyes, the policeman would not have thought of shooting at point blank range,” said Zyed Krichen, editor of the Tunisian newspaper al-Maghreb. «It is not only about the relationship of the police with the citizens, but also about the relationship that this country (France, ndr) has with the generations of immigrants».

According to Zyed Krichen in France the feeling of “hogra“, a term that in Maghreb dialects concentrates the concepts of contempt, exclusion, injustice and oppression in a single word, «is still very present».

Suburb comes from medieval Latin banleuca, i.e. “bannum leucae”, “ban of a league” and originally indicated the administrative right exercised over the territories that were usually located a league away from the city, but which were not part of the city. With the passage of time, however, the meaning of suburb intended as a “ban lieu”, i.e. “banned place”, excluded from the so-called civil society or a place inhabited by banned people or “bandits”.

The French suburbs have been created at the end of the nineteenth century to accommodate large factories and the working classes. They grew rapidly and often in a disorderly way, above all in the years following the Second World War, when the French government began to deal with social housing and to build, between 1945 and 1975, thousands of apartment buildings on the outskirts of the cities. Originally designed for lower-middle-class families, these places were also highly politicised: that is, they were inhabited by the grassroots of the workers’ movements, supported by parties and trade unions.

With the crisis of the industrial model in the 1980s, the loss of social and political strength of the working class, high unemployment and then the end of French colonialism, these areas were increasingly occupied by communities of low-income migrants. As the professor of sociology at the University of Bordeaux François Dubet explained, over time what allowed these “red” neighborhoods to still remain spaces within society has disappeared, including the fact that many of the people who worked there were even the people who lived there. And this transformation has led these neighborhoods to become ghettos, to become places of exclusion.

Today, around 57 per cent of children living in the banlieues are in poverty, residents are three times more likely to be unemployed, schools and social institutions are perceived as alien, and racial isolation and discrimination of the police are a real problem.

“Discrimination is not a ghost: it is measured,” explained Dubet. The data show that a young person of foreign origin who lives in a difficult neighborhood has much less chance than another of finding work with the same qualifications and skills. And they also say that his chances of being stopped by the police are considerably higher than that of a middle-class white youth.

Last February in France there was a lot of talk about research which the Representative Council of Black People’s Associations (CRAN) presented to the National Assembly. The survey measured the perception and experience of discrimination in the country and is considered significant because it is based on the self-perception and experience of the people involved. The data showed that 91 per cent of the people interviewed, therefore almost all, said they had been the victim of racial discrimination. Most of the reported incidents occurred in the public space (41 percent) or in the workplace (31 percent). And more than half of people surveyed said they had difficulty landing a job interview or buying and renting a home.

Then there are other forms of discrimination: «When the school of a neighborhood is attended by poor or immigrant students or children of immigrants, the chances of success are much lower than those in a more socially and culturally mixed institution: the of ambition is lower, there is less desire to emulate, there are fewer effective family relationships and supports». It is therefore not necessary, continues Dubet, that individuals or institutions are explicitly racist for students to feel discriminated against: «They are objectively discriminated against only for the spatial distribution of social and cultural inequalities. All the young people in these neighborhoods have the feeling of being prisoners of an immutable social and “racial” destiny».

Over the decades, and since the end of the seventies, various governments have attempted to intervene with gods plans specific to improve the situation of the banlieues and reduce the gap with other areas of the country. In the last twenty years they have been spent more than 60 billion euros to renovate homes, demolish the most dilapidated ones, build new ones, open schools and multiply bus lines to reduce the isolation of these neighbourhoods. But the results of the various interventions have all proved rather unsuccessful. This is because, according to Dubet, action was taken on the structures, but not on those who lived there and still live there: «Politics has not reduced social and ethnic segregation: the inhabitants of these neighborhoods have always remained the poorest and most precarious of all ». And often, instead of improving, things have gotten worse over the years: the single people who have managed to redeem themselves through their studies or work have in fact left the neighborhood and been replaced by other families and other people who, in some way, have had to start all over again and under the same conditions.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that the anger of the suburbs, including that of recent days, has led to hitting everything that represents a symbol of the state or of the system, such as libraries or schools, «a symbol of the state that represses them. They are enraged because injustices have no other cause in their eyes than the ‘system’» says Dubet.

The first banlieue revolt dates back to 1979: it broke out in a suburb of Lyon after the arrest of a teenager of North African origin. However, the most famous one took place in 2005: it lasted three weeks and began in Clichy-sous-Bois, north of Paris, a few hours after two teenagers, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, were electrocuted inside an electrical switchboard in which they were refugees to escape from the police. In Lyon in 2005 and in the other dozens of riots that have crossed the country there were some constants: young people killed and injured by the police or because they had dealings with the police and, every time, episodes of looting or vandalism against public structures.

But the other and fundamental constant, adds Dubet, “is the impotence of political actors”. If these revolts are repeated practically identically and with the same demands each time, it is because none of them has been politically converted: «Everything happens as if the banlieues were in a political vacuum, as if anger and revolts did not lead to any political process”. In other words, protests, even radical ones, in the suburbs have never found an outlet or political representation: if the left on the one hand condemns racism and police violence and proposes an essential reform, on the other hand it is not “very creative on the question of the suburbs. As long as we stay there, the face-to-face between young people and the police will remain the rule, until the next mistake and until the next revolt».

