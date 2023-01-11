Listen to the audio version of the article

Wang Xiao will spend the Lunar New Year that began last Saturday, in Beijing where he works, alone and, for the fourth consecutive year, he will celebrate with his elderly parents who remained in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, remotely, on Wechat.

Too risky to go home, for yourself and for your elderly parents: in Henan about 88.5 million people out of a population of 99.4 may have been infected. Thus, the epicenter of the riots that broke out in the mega Apple mobile phone factory due to the strict lockdowns has already shot to the top of the contagion charts, which is galloping, with 90% of the population ill.

The confirmation is official, Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for the central province of Henan, said that “as of January 6, 2023, the province’s Covid infection rate was 89%”. For this reason Wang Xiao – fictitious name, situation, unfortunately for him, dramatically true, confirms to Il Sole 24 Ore that he “doesn’t feel like leaving”, unlike the 34.7 million Chinese – a third more than last year – that last Saturday, the start date of New Year’s Eve, they had a suitcase packed and a return ticket home.

Flight Master recorded a total of 245 Chinese international flights on Sunday, compared to 2,546 in 2021, a drop of 91 percent. Still few compared to the pre-pandemic standard, but sufficient to restore hope to Chinese domestic tourism which should recover pre-Covid levels to 70-75%. After the go-ahead from the government starting from the weekend for any type of movement inside and outside China, many Chinese have got back on the road, savoring a newfound freedom after three years of quarantine.

Beijing’s official media are dampening the scope of the change of gear, but at the press conference of the Pandemic Control Intervention Group many questions remained unanswered: what happens if the new variants arrive? And what vaccinations will be available?