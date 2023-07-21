Home » The railway worker “arrested” Irfan Jašarević VIDEO | Sports
World

by admin
With a triumph over Dinamo Minsk (2:1) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Željezničar secured a place in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Source: FK Željezničar/Tik-Tok

The Blues achieved a valuable victory thanks to the double assist of Irfan Jašarević, whose first cross was sent by Aleksandar Sačivko into his own net, and later he used Sulejman Krpić for the winning goal.

Upon returning to Sarajevo, the club from “Grbavice” joked with Jašarević, who arrived with police “handcuffs” on his hands.

“Irfan Jašarević arrested after arriving at ‘Grbavica’! As a reason, videos from the surveillance cameras of the stadium ‘Azersun Arena’ are attached, where it is clearly seen that he exceeded all speeds and was too fast for the defense of the Dinamo Minsk team”, it was announced on the Tik-Tok account of Želje.

