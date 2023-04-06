Edis Mulalić is no longer the coach of Željeznicar.

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

The “bomb” resounded in Grbavica – Edis Mulalić is no longer the coach of Željeznicar, the Sarajevo Premier League announced today!

Mulalić served his third term on the bench of the Sarajevo Premier League, and in 43 games he recorded 18 wins, 14 draws and 11 losses.

The last of the failures was registered last night, when Željezničar was defeated by Velež (1:0) in the first match of the semi-finals of the BiH Cup at the “Rođeni” stadium.

“Edis Mulalić arrived on the bench of Željeznicar in January 2022 in very difficult circumstances. He managed to stabilize the team and bring it into the fight for a place that leads to European competitions.

FK Željezničar would like to take this opportunity to thank Edis Mulalić for his always maximum involvement in every training session and match, and for his understanding during the termination of cooperation.

The club has contacted certain coaches whom it believes can help in the achievement of competitive goals for the current and next season.

The next home match with Tuzla City will be prepared and managed by the coaching staff, reinforced by the sports director and the director of the Youth School,” the club from Grbavica wrote on its official website.

