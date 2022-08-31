one,Chongqing, SichuanHeavy rain in some areas local rainstorm

During the day, heavy rain occurred in Dazhou, Sichuan and northwestern Chongqing, and local heavy rain (51 mm) in Liangping, Chongqing; scattered heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in Yunnan, eastern Guangxi, eastern Guangdong, Fujian, southern Zhejiang and other places, Shenzhen, Guangdong, and Wenzhou, Zhejiang. Heavy rain (100-116 mm).

Second, the key weather forecast

1、More rainfall in the eastern and southwestern regions of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

From the night of August 31 to September 1, there were light to moderate rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong winds and other strong convective weather in parts of the Western Sichuan Plateau, Yunnan, and southern South China.

From September 2 to 4, there will be light to moderate rains and local heavy rains in eastern Qinghai, southern Gansu, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, and Yunnan.

2、Typhoon “Xuanlannuo” will affectEast my country Sea

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a typhoon forecast at 18:00 on August 31. The center of this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” (super typhoon level) today (31st) at 5 o’clock in the afternoon is located on the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 140 kilometers east of Naha, Okinawa, Japan, which is 25.2 north latitude degrees, east longitude 128.5 degrees, the maximum wind force near the center is 17 (60 m/s), the lowest pressure in the center is 920 hPa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 220~230 kilometers, the tenth-level wind circle radius is 70 kilometers, and the twelve-level wind circle Radius of 40 kilometers.

It is expected that “Xuan Lan Nuo” will move to the southwest at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour. From September 1 to 2, it will stagnate or circle in the ocean to the east of the Ryukyu Islands, with little change or slight weakening in intensity; then it will turn north. It moved westward and moved into the southeastern sea surface of the East China Sea on the night of the 3rd, and the intensity change will also increase slightly (see Figure 1).

Affected by this, from the night of August 31 to the daytime of September 3, winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 will appear successively on the oceans east of Taiwan, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Strait, most of the East China Sea, and the southern waters of the Yellow Sea. Among them, the winds in the eastern seas east of Taiwan and the southeastern seas of the East China Sea can reach magnitude 9-12 and gusts of magnitude 13-14.

picture1 this year’s11The future of typhoon “Xuanlannuo”12Hourly Path Probability Forecast Map

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 20:00 on August 31st to 20:00 on September 1st,There are moderate to heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of northern Heilongjiang, eastern Tibet, western Sichuan Plateau, western and southeastern Yunnan, western and southern Guangxi, southern coastal Guangdong, eastern Fujian, and northern Taiwan Island. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in parts of northern Heilongjiang and other places (see Figure 2). There will be northerly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 on the ocean east of Taiwan, northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the southern waters of the East China Sea, and of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Taiwan Strait. Northeasterly.

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (20:00 on August 31st – 20:00 on September 1st)

From 20:00 on September 1st to 20:00 on the 2nd,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Qinghai, eastern Tibet, central Sichuan, western Inner Mongolia, and central and northern Taiwan Island. Among them, there are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in southeastern Tibet, central and northern Taiwan Island and other places (100-120 mm) ( See Figure 3). There will be northerly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the ocean east of Taiwan, and northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the southern waters of the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (September 1st at 20:00 – 2nd at 20:00）

From 20:00 on September 2nd to 20:00 on the 3rd,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Qinghai, southern Gansu, eastern Tibet, central and southern Sichuan, northeastern Yunnan, western Guizhou, central Inner Mongolia, western Shanxi, and central and northern Shaanxi, including southeastern Tibet and central and northern Taiwan Island. There are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-160 mm) locally (see Figure 4). There will be northerly winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to northwesterly on the ocean east of Taiwan, and northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 will turn to magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southern waters of the East China Sea. Easterly, the Taiwan Strait will have northerly winds of magnitude 7-8, gust 9 reduced to 6-7 and gust 8.

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (20:00 on September 2nd – 20:00 on September 3rd)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Pay attention to the development trend of typhoon “Xuanlannuo” and the strong wind and rain in the eastern seas of my country;

2. Pay attention to the rainy weather in Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan and other places, and need to guard against local mountain torrents, geological disasters and floods in small and medium rivers.