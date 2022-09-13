The ranking of the best comprehensive universities in the United States draws attention to the third year of the epidemic, do you still want to study abroad?

Competition is getting fiercer and fiercer, how many families will still make such a choice for further education?

On the last day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, many overseas study agencies in China are all forwarding a message: US News & World Report “US News and World Report” released the latest 2023 Best Colleges Ranking in the United States (2023 Best Colleges Ranking).

The United States is the largest destination for Chinese international students, and the latest edition of the Best Comprehensive Universities in the United States has attracted the attention of prospective students and parents. A senior study abroad agent said that no matter how many university rankings there are in the United States, US News is always the one that attracts the most attention.

This list has changed a lot

This list includes 100 American colleges and universities. The top ones are the famous schools that are familiar to everyone. Compared with last year, the changes are very big.

The top three are Princeton, MIT, Stanford and Yale (tied for third).

Judging from the list, the universities ranked in the TOP10 are still traditional famous universities, but the ranking order among the universities has changed partially. Stanford University climbed back from the 6th place in the 2022 ranking and returned to the TOP3 ranks. John Hopkins University climbed from 9th to 7th, while the famous Columbia University fell from TOP2 to 18th place because it admitted to falsifying the data provided to US News, and the ranking changed significantly.

In the TOP50 ranking performance, the schools basically maintained their rankings last year, and some universities changed slightly, Tufts University to 32nd, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign dropped to 41st, Northeastern University rose to 44th, Du Lan University to 44th.