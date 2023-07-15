Home » The Rap has already cleaned up the areas involved in the Festino di Santa Rosalia, the interventions and the means
The Rap has already cleaned up the areas involved in the Festino di Santa Rosalia, the interventions and the means

The Rap has already cleaned up the areas involved in the Festino di Santa Rosalia, the interventions and the means

Already from 4 in the morning, as already announced, the Rap workers began sweeping, emptying wastepaper baskets and washing the streets in the areas affected by the Festino, intervening in addition to the particularly busy streets (C.so Vittorio Emanuele, Piano della Cattedrale, via Lincoln, via Roma, piazza Marina, p.za Kalsa, p.za Magione) to the Forum…

