The rare protest of Afghan women against the closure of hairdressers

On Wednesday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, there was an unusual protest by a group of women against the Taliban government’s decision to close all hair and beauty salons for women. The demonstration was peaceful, but the police responded with violence to disperse the women present.

The closure had been communicated in early July, and the shopkeepers had been given a month to fulfill their obligation: the Kabul chamber of commerce esteem that around the country there are about 12,000 businesses that will have to close, and that more than 50,000 Afghan women will lose their jobs.

Wednesday’s protest was very rare, both because demonstrations of dissent have been very limited since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, and because the demonstrators in this case were women, whose freedom of expression was de facto canceled in the last two years.

The demonstration took place in an area of ​​Kabul known for its high concentration of women’s hairdressers and beauty salons: about fifty women took part, according to reports from photographers from AFP present on site, who demonstrated with songs and slogans and with signs that read “Food, work and justice”. Although the demonstration was peaceful, the police responded by using water cannons to disperse the women. Gunshots fired by the police can also be heard in some videos.

Hairdressers and beauty salons had already been closed by the Taliban the first time the group ruled Afghanistan, between 1996 and 2001, and had been reopened after the US-led invasion of the country. After they regained power in August 2021, the shops had remained open but in many cases the windows had been blacked out and the photos of women that were displayed outside had been painted over to hide their faces.

This decision was only the latest of many restrictions on women imposed by the Taliban over the past two years. Today Afghan women cannot work or study after the age of 12, attend many public places, drive, travel long distances without a man accompanying them and are forced to wear the burqafull coverage of the whole body, including the face.

