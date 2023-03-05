the american group The Black Angels has created his own version of the single “My Tornado”, a song that originally belongs to the Danish duo The Raveonettes. The song is part of a project by the duo from Denmark.

The Raveonettes have surprised their fans with a new version of their single “My Tornado” with the most psychedelic and modern sounds of the group The Black Angelswho join the duo’s version project just a few weeks after touring our country.

A few months away from celebrating the twenty-first anniversary of the release of their first studio album “Whip It On”has been the duo themselves that has released this new version through their social networks with this beautiful message: “We are more than excited and honored to hear this unique version of our song! They are our friends and we hope to record a new version one day! of his truly amazing songs!”

With the strength and passion that they have The Black Angels“My Tornado” is the first single from a compilation by the duo that will become new CD which will be released this year under the name “The Raveonettes Presents: Rip It Off”. And “Whip It On” characterized by its powerful sounds and a riff with surf inflections, this new album will take eight original tracks of the first album to a new level, not only with the essence of The Raveonettesbut also with that of his collaborators.