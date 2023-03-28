For those who like to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming from a smartphone, the most convenient way to do this is undoubtedly via the controller Razer Kishicapable of transforming our phones into a sort of “Xbox Switch“. If you wanted to recover it, we inform you that Amazon he put it on offer at the price of 39,99 Eurowith a 59% discount and the lowest price ever for the accessory.

If the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry since we don’t know how long the offer will last. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.