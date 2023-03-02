Cradlepoint’s SD-WAN allows applications to be routed into the optimal network slices, enabling enterprises to enjoy true differentiated service over 5G WANs

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-managed 5G and LTE wireless network solutions, unveiled a real-world implementation of 5G Standalone (SA) network slicing. The demonstration highlights how slicing will enable enterprises to have end-to-end performance on 5G wireless WANs, similar to the SLAs available with MPLS. These benefits will lead more and more companies to adopt wireless as a WAN infrastructure for business critical applications.

Cradlepoint did the demonstration at Ericsson Labs D-15a cutting-edge innovation hub in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Leveraging Ericsson’s 5G SA core and RAN, combined with Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Exchange Service Gateway and E3000 series enterprise routers, the demo shows how video applications are secured from network congestion when routed to an ultra-reliable, low-cost slice. latency. Using this high-priority slice ensures optimal quality of experience in distributed sites, vehicles, IoT, and remote work environments.

Estimating that the 30% of potential 5G use cases will require network slicing as an enabler, 5G Standalone (SA) networks represent a significant evolution of the next generation of wireless connectivity. As 5G SA network deployments accelerate, SD-WAN optimized for cellular connectivity will play a critical role in enterprise adoption of network slicing as part of their core Wireless WAN infrastructure, enabling enterprises to recognize, classify and direct applications to the appropriate slice.

“While most network slicing proof-of-concepts have focused on smartphone and IoT use cases, Cradlepoint and Ericsson’s demonstration in Labs D-15 highlights how enterprises will be able to implement network slicing with NetCloud Exchange and Cradlepoint SD-WAN enabled 5G routers”he has declared Donna Johnsonsenior vice president of marketing di Cradlepoint.

Cradlepoint and Ericsson recently conducted a similar demonstration with the carrier australiano Optus: the first demonstration of how businesses can use the traffic-steering application-based with multiple network slices in distributed enterprises.

Cradlepoint NetCloud Exchange it is the first SD-WAN solution on the market optimized for 5G. It is designed to optimize traffic over LTE, non-standalone 5G networks, 5G SA slices, broadband and Wi-Fi as a WAN. NetCloud Exchange, an extension of the Cradlepoint NetCloud service, offers integrated 5G SD-WAN services and zero-trust security over wireless WANs, improving resiliency, security and quality of experience.

The network slicing demonstration was also visible at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​at stand 2L20.