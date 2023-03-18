Is the relationship between price and quality the same when it comes to branded and luxury pieces, revealed Volkan, one of the most famous fashion designers.

You are ready to pay more than 1,000 euros for a luxury brand bag, and then you get the famous sentence: “Anyway, it’s not worth half the price”? Controversy about the relationship between price and quality of branded fashion pieces has always ruled, and Volkan, a handbag designer, decided to reveal to us how much expensive bags are really worth. To do this, he took drastic measures: he cut them, poured strong chemical substances and set them on fire.

Volkan was born in Turkey and started working with leather at the age of 11 because his family owned a tannery. As he explained, tearing and burning the bags is the only way on which you can find out how a bag was made and what materials were used. He came to a result that was the biggest surprise for him and his followers: A Chanel bag that costs £995 is actually only worth £75.

“The first thing I do when evaluating a leather bag is just try to feel it— is it plastic or can i feel the natural shape of the skin“, explains Volkan. Often, he says, luxury brands apply an acrylic layer to conceal any marks or imperfections on the skin. “Leather has flaws because it comes from an animal: it has scars, bite marks, and so on. About 90 percent of leather requires some form of finishing. A pattern or texture can be stamped on top of the plastic finish, to give it a distinctive look, like Prada brushed ‘saffiano’ leather, but they can also be used to cover up low-quality materials,” Taschner explained and added:

“Next, I look at the craftsmanship—are the seams in perfect alignment? How complex is the overall design? What is the lining made of? To assess the leather, I pour acetone on the bag to dissolve the finish. Burning the material helps me understand which technique tanning was used, some are much more expensive than others,” revealed Volkan.

His bag burning career began in 2021 when he visited a “Louis Vuitton” store with his wife.

“I’ve never been to a ‘Louis Vuitton’ store, but when I saw the prices, I became curious about how the handbags are made“, said Volkan who is bought a briefcase on a whim for £1,310, then tore it open to find out how it came out. He was startled to see that the main part of the bag was not even made of leather, but of a much cheaper material.

“People don’t know what is great skin and what is not. They can’t tell by looking at the bag, so they assume that if it’s expensive, it’s of good quality,” he explained, referring to the ‘Yves Saint Laurent’ bag that he also took apart. This model retails for $1,690, and Volkan says its true value is around $160.

“The bag never sells for £2,000 because of the glossy leather. It’s £2,000 because of the status and prestige that comes with a designer logo and brand. Some people understand that and are totally fine with it and I totally respect that, but others don’t and believe that the price reflects the quality of the material. I hope my content can prevent people from spending their money,” Taschner said.

