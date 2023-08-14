The real quality, reliability but also problems of Hyundai cars are more and more interesting

The actual reliability of auto Hyundai may vary depending on the type of model and year of production. Over time, Hyundai has made major breakthroughs in terms of quality and reliability, obtaining a prestigious position in the automotive industry. But as with any car brand, substantial differences can emerge between the various models and production series. Let’s take stock:

Hyundai cars, what is the real reliability

to evaluate thereliability of a Hyundai car we also referenced consumer reliability reports, owner reviews, and data from automotive rating organizations. Some independent organizations, such as Consumer Reports and JD Power, regularly conduct customer satisfaction and vehicle quality surveys, giving you a better idea of ​​the reliability of specific models and years of manufacture.

In general, Hyundai cars have proven to be reliable over the years, and the automaker often offers long-term warranties to underscore confidence in the quality of their vehicles. But since the automotive sector is constantly evolvingIt’s always a good practice to do up-to-date research before making a purchase, to ensure that the specific model you’re considering has a good reputation for reliability.

Every year, J.D. Power develops a ranking on the reliability of the most popular car models in the United States. This analysis is based on vehicles owned in the last 3 years and the number of problems encountered per 100 cars over the last 12 months. In this ranking, Hyundai reached third place, demonstrating excellent reliability and positioning itself as one of the safest and constantly growing brands.

Also Other consumption conducted research on the most reliable cars involving 52,000 European motorists. In the research, oriental brands performed particularly well, and luxury brands proved to be the most reliable. The association cross-referenced data provided by consumers, such as the age of the cars, the number of kilometers traveled and the seriousness of the breakdowns suffered, to develop a table of the degree of reliability of the various car brands divided by type of vehicle, such as city cars , family and SUVs. The Hyundai brand is one of the most reliable brands in the city car category, managing to overtake other more renowned brands.

TÜV Sud, a certification, inspection and testing body in Germany, carries out periodic vehicle inspections in its workshops. Through the data collected during the inspections of about 8.75 million cars, the institution prepares an annual report and draws up the rankings of the most and least reliable cars, also identifying the most common defects for several dozen car models. Hyundai i30 it is among the 10 best cars in the reliability report drawn up by TÜV Sud and is one of the recommended cars on the market.

The Best in class cars according to Euro Ncap are those that have obtained the best scores compared to the competitors tested during the same calendar year. This is due to the fact that the test standards change from year to year and therefore Euro Ncap can only compare cars subjected to the same types of tests in order to have objective comparisons. Hyundai Ioniq 6 it was particularly praised for its performance in crash tests and safety trials of assistance systems. Euro Ncap calculates the weighted sum of the scores in the four assessment areas: adult occupants, child occupants, vulnerable road users and safety assistance systems. Best in class are selected based on their rating with standard safety equipment, excluding bonus points due to optional accessories.

What are the problems of Hyundai cars

According to research conducted by JD Power, i most common problems reported by car owners are no longer so much about mechanical issues, which are decreasing in frequency, but rather those relating to electronics and technological features. In particular, infotainment is responsible for more than 50% of reports for every 100 faults found. It should be noted that many of these problems are minor in nature, and increasingly, cars are equipped with automatic over-the-air updates to fix any bugs or malfunctions.

According to Altroconsumo, the main problems faced by consumers concern the electrical part of vehicles, followed by the braking system and, in third position, the problems related to engine combustion. During the analysis, consumers were asked how often they take their car to the mechanic in a year and the main reasons and associated costs. Based on this information, a ranking has been drawn up that identifies the average maintenance cost for the various car brands.

TÜV Sud has carried out an investigation into the most common defects found during vehicle inspections. After the first review, i more relevant problems they concern the front headlights, which can dim in 1.6% of cars or present other complications, such as inaccurate adjustments of the light beam, in 1.3% of cases.

