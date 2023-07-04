The real solution to the problem of nuclear weapons is not non-proliferation but their abolition

by Mario Agostinelli and Luigi Mosca

We have all heard it said and repeated that the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has been a great success since all countries have signed it, with the exception of India, Pakistan and Israel, as well as North Korea which withdrew from the NPT in 2003. This treaty specifies that (Article VI) “each of the Parties to the treaty undertakes to carry on, in good faith, negotiations on effective measures relating to the cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament”. Non-nuclear weapon countries therefore interpreted this treaty as a process of eliminating nuclear weapons.

Now, beyond the initial “enthusiasm”, the NPT has quickly revealed itself ineffective: in fact, the number of states possessing nuclear weapons at the time of its adoption in 1968 – the five permanent members of the UN Security Council with the right of veto: the USA, the USSR, Great Britain, France and China – is almost doubled, as four other states (India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea) also acquired nuclear weapons.

As mentioned above, North Korea, which was a signatory to the NPT, withdrew in 2003, saying its “security” was under threat. This possibility is foreseen in the very statute of the NPT, so that this withdrawal could cause othersstarting, for example, with Iran which, following Donald Trump’s violation of the 2015 Vienna Agreement in 2018, resumed the enrichment of natural uranium in fissile uranium (U235) up to at least of 60%, which means that the threshold of about 90% for the production of nuclear bombs could be reached quite quickly: it is mainly now a political choice.

Then Saudi Arabia, which financed Pakistan’s nuclear military program in the 1990s, is very concerned for the progress of the Iranian nuclear programme, which could prompt it to develop an equivalent program with Pakistan’s help (a “return of the elevator”). Furthermore, Japan, which is “content” for the moment to remain under the “umbrella” of the United States, however has a form of “tacit nuclear deterrence” thanks to its civilian nuclear plants which have already made it possible to produce several hundred kilograms of military-grade plutonium and highly enriched uranium, which they then delivered to the United States. In South Korea, President Yoon Seok-yeol recently issued the wish that the United States install tactical nuclear weapons in the face of the growing threat from North Korea, without ruling out the possibility of producing them themselves. Furthermore, about 70% of public opinion, increasingly less confident in the US “nuclear umbrella”, says it is in favor of such scenarios.

Why such a negative balance of the NPT? In reality it is not surprising: the NPT is founded on a foundation which on the one hand is unfair and, on the other, perverse. The injustice: by what right could the five initial states, already largely in possession of nuclear weapons, be able to ask other countries to permanently renounce all nuclear weapons if they themselves they weren’t willing to really give it up? It is true that the Non-Proliferation Treaty included a commitment by the five nuclear powers to eliminate their weapons (as seen, through Article VI), but this promise, not really binding, it was nothing but a deceptionas subsequent experience has amply proved.

Perversity: the NPT provides for aid to the signatory countries that request it to develop “civil nuclear power” on their territory, a perverse condition since civil nuclear power can be a privileged path towards military nuclear power. In fact, the “aid” to the development of civil nuclear power has, on the one hand, represented an opening of markets with a strong economic return for the five countries already nuclearized: see the example of the United States towards Japan, moreover with the results that are beginning to be seen (Fukushima…). On the other hand, the infrastructure provided by Canada has served India to acquire nuclear weapons; France has collaborated, among others, with Israel on various aspects… And currently, a country that procures facilities for the enrichment of uranium (centrifuges), or for the separation of plutonium, would have significant means to develop a military program.

Furthermore, the bad faith of nuclear weapon states is most evident in their efforts to modernize their weapons. While the NPT provides for the opening of negotiations “in good faith” with a view to eliminating nuclear weapons, the decision to modernize them instead clearly expresses a will not to abandon them. This is for example the case of France, which modernizes its equipment and even increased the range of its missiles from 6,000 kilometers (the M45s) to 9,000 kilometers (the M51s) in flagrant violation of the NPT.

As for Italy, the fact of “hosting” US nuclear bombs, managed within a framework of US-Italy cooperation, places it in violation of Article II of the NPT. Furthermore, the “old” B61 bombs, purely gravitational, are currently being replaced by the modern B61-12, remotely controlled and whose power can be adjusted between 0.3 Kton (50 times lower than that of Hiroshima) and about 50 Kton. Now this possibility also to lower the power level makes these bombs “mini-nukes”, much more suitable to be used on the battlefield!

The obvious consequence of all this is that the real solution to the problem of nuclear weapons is not simply that of “non-proliferation”, but that the abolition of all nuclear weapons. This is what the subsequent Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPAN) established on a legal level, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 7 July 2017 and which entered into force on 22 January 2021, making nuclear weapons illegal in terms of law International.

In conclusion, the doctrines of nuclear deterrence are inherently proliferating: in fact, the affirmation that the possession of nuclear weapons is essential for the security of a State automatically implies that all the other states of the world must also possess them! This is therefore the main “engine” of nuclear proliferation. Instead, to guarantee human security, it is not the threat, but exactly the opposite that must be achieved: as Gorbachev rightly said, “to obtain its own security, every State must contribute to the safety of all others”.

* Elementary particle physicist and Ican activist

