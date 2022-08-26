New York – Three major new points, which threaten to bring Trump prosecution closer. First, the secret documents he had brought to Mar a Lago contained information on human intelligence sources, which if revealed could cost them their lives; second, several eyewitnesses reported what happened in the former White House chief’s residence, and who knows what they revealed to the investigators; third, perhaps most notably, the FBI believed it found potential evidence of the crime of obstruction of justice during the search.