Home World The reasons for the raid on the Trump house revealed: “The identities of the spies in the documents”
World

The reasons for the raid on the Trump house revealed: “The identities of the spies in the documents”

by admin
The reasons for the raid on the Trump house revealed: “The identities of the spies in the documents”

New York – Three major new points, which threaten to bring Trump prosecution closer. First, the secret documents he had brought to Mar a Lago contained information on human intelligence sources, which if revealed could cost them their lives; second, several eyewitnesses reported what happened in the former White House chief’s residence, and who knows what they revealed to the investigators; third, perhaps most notably, the FBI believed it found potential evidence of the crime of obstruction of justice during the search.

See also  Fiona Hill: "The Kremlin accuses the media in Italy of dividing you over the possible invasion of Kiev"

You may also like

Naples, the places of the spy story: Maria...

Researchers discover new way to clear toxic waste...

һвŸտʼŷ޽Ĵ¼ 2035ɳ̬_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Biden comeback launches campaign, “Trump semi-fascist”

Advancing the “Jointing” Process Finland, Sweden and Turkey...

Fed, that’s why the markets don’t like Powell’s...

In Finland shaken by the scandals of Sanna...

1 million people worldwide have died of new...

NASA’s giant lunar rocket launch preparations are still...

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech: patents on Covid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy