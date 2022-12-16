If Claudine Gay’s life was a pursuit of records, she can say she broke several. The most important and symbolic is that on July 1st she will become president of Harvard University, the second woman – out of 30 rectors – to hold the position but above all she is the first African-American. She is the daughter of Haitian immigrants, she has been teaching at Harvard since 2006 and is currently dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science. You will succeed Lawrence Bacon.

She was chosen by the board of directors of the famous university and in her acceptance speech, she has already made it clear what her priorities will be: greater collaboration between the various institutes that make up Harvard and the university’s need to “open up to the world by bringing debate a courageous, clear-cut and original thought».

Gay is an expert on issues related to political participation and has studied how social and economic factors affect citizens’ political views. «The idea of ​​an ivory tower is the past not the future of our academy, we do not exist outside society, but we are part of it», he said outlining the challenges that Harvard will face from next summer under his leadership: « Commit yourself and be at the service of the world».

With Gay’s appointment, women outnumber men at the top eight Ivy League universities, the most prestigious in the United States. Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania nominated women this year to join Brown and Cornell. Instead, the presidents at Yale, Princeton and Columbia University are men.

Claudine Gay’s name is added – at Harvard – to that of Drew Faust, the first woman to be president. A Civil War and Southern historian, Drew led the university in Massachusetts for 11 years until 2018.

Gay’s presence will also have an impact on some of the most controversial issues on campus, namely enrollment according to “affirmative action” which guarantees preferential channels for black students to enroll the university’s history tainted by ties to slavery .

One of Gay’s first challenges will certainly be affirmative action. The US Supreme Court – majority conservative – will in fact express its opinion on the practice after lawsuits brought against Harvard itself and the University of North Carolina.