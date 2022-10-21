Listen to the audio version of the article

Other than Britaly! No Italian government in office lasted less than that of Liz Truss, a record woman of British politics with her only 45 days at 10 Downing Street: a negative record that not even the mistreated Belpaese has ever reached, at least in her republican history. . And so, after being in the crosshairs of the Bank of England, the British pension funds, the financial markets that have taken a stand against the pound and the Gilts, that is, Her Majesty’s government bonds, due to its ultra-expansive fiscal package, now Liz Truss is listed for being the least long-lived head of government in British history. Yes, because stability and consequently prosperity for a country is used to measure them with the amount of days in office of the executive. Historians now search for illustrious predecessors of similar brevity to the rulership of the ancient history of Albion, but the numbers don’t lie.

The inconvenient benchmark

The confrontation with Italy in recent days is recurring: for weeks the British press has underlined the numerous changes at the top of the British government, more frequent “even” than what is happening in Italy. And to put the load of eleven, as they say, also The Economist that a few hours before the resignation of Truss came out with an irreverent cover towards the premier pro tempore, but also towards the Italians: on the last cover – under precisely the word Welcome Britaly – stands Truss depicted as an ancient Roman, including a helmet, pitchfork with spaghetti and tricolor pizza as a shield, albeit drawn in the form of Union Jack. This indicates our country as a reference benchmark for the decline touched by British politics.

The ambassador’s reply

A representation that certainly could not please the Italian ambassador in London: “Although spaghetti and pizza are the most sought-after food in the world – says the Italian ambassador in London, Inigo Lambertini -, for the next cover we advise you to choose between our aerospace, biotech, automotive or pharmaceutical industries. Whatever the choice, it will focus a more accurate spotlight on Italy, also taking into account your not so secret admiration for our economic model ».

The Kingdom of Italy

Returning to the statistics, for the record it must be remembered that during the Kingdom of Italy there were governments in office for fewer days than the resigning Truss: only 9 days for the Tittoni government, which resigned in the spring of 1905, in order not to neglecting two leading names in Italian politics close to the previous two centuries: Nitti and Di Rudinì who, respectively in 1920 and 1898, remained in office for a few weeks. In post-World War II Italian history, the shortest government was De Gasperi’s first, which lasted from 10 December 1945 to 14 July 1946, while the longest Italian government is Berlusconi II in the lead in terms of duration with 1,412 days in the saddle. And in England? It is difficult to find statistics in this regard, the attention of historians is all on the rulers and, of course, for Elizabeth II. That with her 70-year reign, she definitely was unrivaled.