The Records of My Life by Kelly Jones of Far From Saints

Kelly Jones, known for being the leader and vocalist of Stereophonics, has a new musical adventure with Patty Drew and Dwight Baker (The Wind & The Wave). together, like Far From Saintshave released “Far From Saints” (Ignition, 23), an album that has just seen the light of day and which has led us to ask Jones about his favorite albums.

Tom Waits – “Closing Time” (1973)

This is a record to listen to late at night. Aroma of jazz and flavor of a piano bar, to which must be added some incredible lyrics and a lot of feeling. Definitely one of my essential albums.

AC/DC – “Powerage” (1978)

The record that the band made just before they became huge. I adore this record. It is bluesy and robust and at the same time has a very catchy sound. I would also say that it has some of Bon Scott’s best lyrics and some of his best vocal parts. Impressively played and charged with feeling. “Gimme A Bullet” is a highlight.

Tom Petty – “Full Moon Fever” (1989)

A 1989 album that included nothing less than “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down”. He made this record with Jeff Lynne, getting a brilliant sound and a very midsummer night spirit that runs through the entire record. I love it.

Stevie Wonder – “Music Of My Mind” (1972)

The year was 1972 and Stevie Wonder opened this album with “Love Having You Around”. It’s the album before “Talking Book” and it sounds really cool. Here Stevie Wonder was on fire and about to explode. A great disc.

Neil Young – “Tonight’s The Night” (1975)

My favorite Neil Young record. It is raw and free. He himself acknowledged that he recorded it drunk. Who knows. I love the feeling of him, the vulnerability of him and how real he sounds. It is a vinyl that I usually wear a lot.

David Bowie – “Hunky Dory” (1971)

I fell in love with this record when Stereophonics toured with David Bowie. He was a true gentleman and a great inspiration. His writing style was amazing. There are very solid and great songs on this record. I think it’s my favorite record of his and it was amazing to see what he was like in person.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

