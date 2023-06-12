The records of my life by Rüdiger

Felix Buff, the tireless musician from Iparralde whom we know for being the drummer of Willis Drummond and the alter ego of his solo project Rudigershows us which are some of the records that have been essential in his life.

“What did it take to make a list of 10 albums! Well, I’ll try to be as real as possible, I could pass for cooler than I am, but I’m going to be honest and put on the albums that changed my life, as the title demands.

More than all those who have opened a world to me, those who have opened the season for an entire genre, or new emotions during adolescence, will be my acne records. Here goes my list Acniben!”.

Rüdiger will open the San Miguel stage on Friday, July 7 at the Bilbao BBK Live festival.

THE BEATLES – Rubber Soul (Apple corps – 1965)

The band I’ve listened to the most in my life, by far. As a child we had some Beatles compilation cassettes and I have many memories playing legos with my brother listening to this music. Now he is my producer too. I have chosen this album because it is the first of the Beatles to have so many different songs on one album. You can listen to Rock (Drive my car), psychedelic folk (Norwegian wood), Rhythm and Blues (The word), Jazz (Michelle o Girl), Vocal Pop (Nowhere man), Foxtrot (What goes on).

NIRVANA – Nevermind (Geffen – 1991)

As a teenager I was a very, very fan of Nirvana. I had all the K7s and my walls were covered in posters of the band. When Kurt Cobain committed suicide, my mother was very worried about me. But he was not a heroin addict or that depressed and he was 8 years old. In the end I didn't commit suicide and the thing was to learn the drums with Dave Grohl. I liked everything: the anger, the melody, the attitude, the veracity. Later I realized where they came from and the ideas they link and it seems that I was not wrong. It was my gateway to Sonic youth, The Melvins, the entire Sub Pop catalog and rock in general.

RADIOHEAD – OK Computer (Parlophone – 1997)

The first CD I bought with my own money in 1997. I still have it at home. The closest thing to a Beatles record for me. Later in their discography they have shown an interest in electronic music, but the guitar textures and production still seem outrageous to me. It has many levels of readings, without the song ever being diluted. I also like the themes that Thom Yorke tackles, without a doubt the first album from the 2000s, the one that reflects the social and ecological anxieties of the new century. A masterpiece.

GASTR OF THE SUN – Camoufleur (Drag City – 1998)

My gateway to all Chicago post-rock. A mix of rock, pop and experimental music. Later on I immersed myself in records by Jim O’rourke, John McEntire and David Grubbs, those by Tortoise, Shellac, Wilco… It’s a melancholic, jovial, easy and demanding record. With many arrangements of instruments that are not usually heard in rock. You have to listen to the entire discography, no record is left behind.

NEIL YOUNG – Harvest (Reprise records- 1972)

The quintessential American record. Everything on this record is classic, from the kick drum of "Out on the weekend" to the epic jam of "Words." The record is pretty melancholic for a 24-year-old, but I realized that there was this kind of music that came from Appalachia that recounted everyday life and country experiences. I had discovered country, and being from the country I can reflect on these stories and in this rhythm of songs. Then I listened to the classics like Townes Van Zandt or Bob Dylan, but also The Magnolia Electric Company, Nina Nastasia, Jonathan Wilson or Bill Callahan.

APHEX TWIN – Drukqs (Warp – 2001)

I fell in love with this record at first sight. Without understanding why or how, everything seemed brutal to me: the photos on the cover, which are photos of the piano with a MIDI control that I use to record the album, and the content, sometimes slow and melodic, sometimes rhythmic and rough. I still don’t understand the songwriting process or the tools that make it look like a machine is improvising all the time. It’s so complex yet direct… another masterpiece for me. From there the door opened for me to the artists of the Warp label: Squarepusher, Autechre, Plaid and all the electronic music that I love.

to ANA – Nests (Say It Loud – 2000)

The first record in Basque that I liked. I am lucky to know today almost all the people who collaborated on this record. Anari, Mikel Abrego, Maite, Petti, Ruper Ordorika, Eneko Abrego, Kaki… Anari transports me every time she sings, I think that’s the way it is and there’s no need to think about it. From there I was able to discover the Lisabo and the artists of the BideHuts collective (with whom we have released the first 4 Willis Drummond albums). The record still seems to me like a wave that comes and goes, it transports me to another space-time.

BREACH – “Kollapse” (Burning heart records- 2002)

I’ve been through a great metal era as a teenager. It went progressively from Nirvana to neo metal and death metal: Morbid Angel, Dying Foetus, Cryptopsy, Immortal or Gojira. He was giving it his all playing blast and double bass drum at 120bpm in black, a great period of swinging and concerts at the Tunk in Irún and the Jam in Bergara. God what a time!

Well, at the same time I started listening to hardcore and post-harcore, more ambient bands like Isis, Neurosis or more submachine gun like Dillinger Escape plan. Among them, I still like a Swedish band and I think this Breach album is a classic of the genre, it has it all, ambient interludes and more hardcore/rock songs, the minimalist design of the cover seems brutal to me. Listen to the albums "It's me god" or "Venom" too!

PAUL MOTIAN – “I have the room above her” (ECM – 2005)

The first jazz record that I liked. It’s not the best, it’s not the most outstanding, but it was the first one I liked. Probably because I didn’t understand what was happening at first, but there was something that made me listen again and again, something magical and strange that I wanted to understand or that seemed so different that it completely absorbed me.

He opened the door to the ECM label and to jazz in general… From Duke Ellington to Sidsel Endressen, from Alice Coltrane to Bill Carrothers, the list is long.