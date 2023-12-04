Home » The Red Zone returns to Xmas Comics in Turin, the area dedicated to erotic comics and raising awareness on sexuality issues.
Four exhibitions, guests, sexy artist alley and many spicy news in the area reserved for adults

After the success of the April edition, at the ninth edition of Xmas Comics&Gamesscheduled for 16 and 17 December at the Oval-Lingotto Fiere in Turinturn the Red Zone, the area reserved for adults dedicated you erotic comics, information and awareness on sexuality issues.

Three main guests of the Red Zone, including two Italian authors specializing in erotic comics Esther Cardellamultifaceted illustrator and cartoonist, who through her works sends messages of independence, sensuality, emancipation, and to break down the taboos that surround every woman, draws protagonists who are not women objects, but main subjects, strong and shrewd.

Krisfits she is a content creator and streamer, a great fan of drawing and the world of Manga and Anime, specifically of the Hentai genre; the young author presents in Turin his Artbook, which contains all the illustrations and sketches created in the last two years.

Il third guest And Daniele “The Rhinoceros” Daccò, founder of the cultural magazine nientedadire.it, author of several books and comics and collaborator of Playboy Italia, for which he manages the comic column “Il Corno del Rinoceronte”. Every artist there is one dedicated exhibition within the area, and each one made specifically for Xmas Comics an unpublished tablewhich comes previewed at the Oval.

Inside the area there is also a exhibition of great Italian and Japanese authors who have ventured into erotic production, edited by Xmas Comics; There is also a small one sexy artist alley, a showcase for four young independent authors which feature themed prints, sketches and comics, a erotic comic point of sale edited by Tora Store-Magic Press and theOrgasmeria by MySecretCase with its sexy delicacies.

Between novelty of this edition, two photo points for a spicy Christmas: a scenography with a tree decorated with sex toys of MySecretCase and a vertical bed with handcuffs and accessories to play between illusion and eroticism.

