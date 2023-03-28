The Red Zone was born in Turin Comics,

the area dedicated to erotic comics

and raising awareness on sexuality issues.

A winking novelty for the adult audience of the XXVII edition of Torino Comicsscheduled from 14 to 16 April 2023 at Lingotto Fiere Turin.

In fact, it was born there Red Zonea dedicated area erotic comics, information and awareness on sexuality issues. Inside the area are set up 5 exhibitions dedicated to erotic comics: “The masters of Italian eros“, edited by Torino Comics, collects 10 pages of some of the greatest Italian cartoonists who have ventured into the genre; “The Masters of Japanese Eros” is an exhibition of 10 tables of Japanese mangaka with an erotic theme, created in collaboration with Magic Press.

“Prohibited” is the exhibition dedicated entirely to louis quilesin arte Gunsmithcat, grande Spanish artist, guest for the first time at Torino Comics. Quiles has become a role model for the younger generation with his provocative and politically incorrect designs they make reflect on issues such as prostitution, homophobia, exploitation, famine, drugs, war and social networks.

“Contemporary Eros” showcases some tables by contemporary Italian erotic authors, including Esther Cardellaindependent cartoonist from Palermo, some signatures of BD Editions come Caterina Bonomelli, Gerotics, Giulia Pex and Otokami, e Rossana Berrettaauthor of Dimoon Eroticawho is also the protagonist of the meeting in Turin Eroticism, Comics and Dimoon: a winning threesometogether with Alexander Sidoti.

Disability and sexuality are instead the themes of curated show and Sensuability, with awareness-raising works declined in the languages ​​of comics, cinema and painting. Furthermore, for all three days, the association also projects a short film that addresses these issues with cinematic irony.

Main partner from the Red Zone And Mysecretcasewhich during Torino Comics presents its illustrated and photographic manual on sex education and organizes two meetings with the sexologistone dedicated to monogamy and its alternatives and one focused on stereotypes, prejudices and gender roles in sexuality.

For those who want to be daring, the box Your secretwhere the public can leave anonymous notes with their own writings more secret and hot wishes: every day some tickets will be drawn which will then be immediately graphically represented by the cartoonists guests at the event and exhibited in the Wall of dreams.