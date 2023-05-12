by palermotoday.it – ​​49 seconds ago

The first redevelopment works financed by the Pnrr intervention for the historic gardens have begun inside the Botanical Garden. Thus, while the 24th edition of the Zagara di Primavera returns over the weekend, the highly anticipated flower and nursery exhibition by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Botanical Garden changes its look: the redevelopment works financed by the Pnrr have begun appeared 49 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».