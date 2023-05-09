The Reds, Pinks And Purples, crítica de “The Town That Cursed…”

The band led by Glenn Donaldson continues to release at the unstoppable disco pace per season and now presents “The Town That Cursed Your Name”, which is already his fifth studio album in as many years. A work that once again revolves around artisanal indie-pop, built with care, care, and special attention to those melodies that guide the songs safely, while respecting the essence of the composition itself and taking great care of the naturalness of some well-rounded decorations. chosen.

Some premises that serve to endow the sequence in question with a more than evident appeal, topped off with light doses of distortion that enhance showiness and solidity, together with that melancholic, almost sorrowful, vocal interpretation of Donaldson rushing the feeling of each one of the selected. The reference presents, therefore, few novelties with respect to previous deliveries of Californians such as “You Might Be Happy Someday” (Tough Love, 20), “Uncommon Weather” (Slumberland, 21) o “Summer at Land’s End” (Slumberland, 22), and yet it is perceived as a step forward of the group, by covering additional territories with respect to previous conquests.

It is, in short, the best argued and roundest work signed to date by The Reds, Pinks And Purples, with twelve seductive pieces within those classic parameters that drink from the jungle-pop of the late eighties and the alternative explosion of the nineties. The line-up shows the same predilection for The Go-Betweens, Teenage Fanclub, Dinosaur Jr, Felt, Orange Juice, The Magnetic Fields, The Lightning Seeds or, even at times, the less hermetic The Cure. Everything, along with pieces with a luminous background such as the initial trio of aces made up of “Too Late For An Early Grave”, “Leave It All Behind” y “Life In The Void”, in addition to “What Is A Friend?”, “Burning Sunflowers” or the acoustic “Almost Changed”.

"The Town That Cursed Your Name" It is a small treasure, protected by an apparent simplicity and filled almost uninterruptedly by sonorous gems of barely three minutes with their own weight and as an indispensable part of the work. A coup d'état for a guy like Donaldson who, without having the charisma or halo of a great star, has been showing good taste since his membership in Art Museums or The Skygreenun, as well as a specific nose for hitting that key that it brings you closer, time and time again, to the perfect-looking song.