The football referee elbowed Liverpool player Andy Robertson in the chin.

Izvor: Twitter/footballdaily/Screenshot

Liverpool and Arsenal gave us a real football spectacle, but after this Premier League match, unfortunately, it won’t be long about the nice moves, goals and drama, but about the “Anfield” scandal. And he challenged him assistant referee Konstantin Hadsidakis elbowing Liverpool’s Andy Robertsonwhich was recorded by television cameras, so it didn’t take long to become the main topic in the British media!

Everything happened at halftime of the match when Robertson approached Hadsidakis to complain about a situation, only for the assistant referee to react violently and inadvertently hit the Scotland representative in the chin.

After the game resumed, the actors behaved as if nothing had happened, and the real question is what could umpire paul tierney do? Reds captain Henderson was explaining to the referee what had happened and how Hadsidakis had made an unforgettable blunder, but it seems that Tierney was not listening and the whole case will have to be analyzed by an independent panel of football referees – and probably because of that punish Hatzidakis.

Let us remind you that Aleksandar Mitrović was recently banned for eight matches because he slightly pushed the head referee away, and it will be interesting how the referees – who in the previous days “ruined” the Serb – will talk this time about the incident that was caused by their colleague and was much harsher.