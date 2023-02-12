The referential British group A Certain Ratio publishes “SAMO”, the new preview of what will be his next album called “1982”which will be released via Mute on March 31st.

A Certain Ratio have shared the new advance of what will be their next full-length “1982”. Through the slippery, hard-hitting funk of “SAMO,” the bassist Jez Kerr names a number of 1980s New York art figures, an environment that has had a major influence on the band since their time recording there in the 1980s. the birth of hip hop We were very lucky to be in New York during that time, and some of the lyrics in the song are unique phrases that SAMO wrote around the city.”

his next album “1982” has been recorded by the main formation ACR of Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop y Donald Johnsonnext to Tony Quigley, Matthew Steele y Ellen Beth Abdiwith a cameo appearance by the rapper Chunky. The project spans all directions, be it through searing Afrobeats, jazzy breakdowns, or experiments with electronics. The name of the album is an invitation to nostalgia that draws on various influences and that will reward the most dedicated listeners.

A Certain Ratio are one of the British referents of post-punk and punk funk, emerged in the alternative scene of the eighties and became an influence for later generations.