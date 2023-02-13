We publish an orientation document for the next political elections proposed by the group “reformists for real”. A reflection and political action group that was set up at the beginning of the year on the initiative of some progressive intellectuals and politicians with the support and encouragement of the Socialism Foundation and the magazine Mondoperaio. Last spring, it held a reflection seminar on Opinionism and prepared and circulated a widely discussed draft reform of the electoral law. The group includes among others Giuseppe De Rita and Vito Gamberale, Paolo Pombeni and Giulio Sapelli, Michele Salvati and Claudio Petruccioli.

THE REFORMISTS FOR REAL AND THE ELECTIONS

We cannot shirk the duty to pronounce ourselves on the turning point that opens with the elections of 25 September 2022. Let’s say straight away that we reject the attempt to present this call to the polls as a sort of replay of 18 April 1948, an obligatory choice between a good it is an evil, a clash that would allow no other option than to stay here or there.

It is not a question of denying that there are differences between the right and the left, but of being aware that both fields are made up of plural articulations, that it is the natural dialectic between them that allows the search for solutions to the problems of this complex and complicated moment historian, that the task of this dialectic is to continuously break down and reassemble political aggregations.

Those who have opted for a reformist horizon are aware that politics is governance through confrontation, that the solution to the problems in the field is found with the patient search for mutual conviction between different positions, that the construction of an “idem sentiment de re publica” it is essential in order not to fall into the trap of a country eternally divided between Guelphs and Ghibellines.

There are major issues before us and on which it is a bit ridiculous to preach solutions that are not in our hands: the war in Europe and the new imperialisms, the now evident crisis of the “affluent society”, the major world events from migrations to change climate. To deal with these emergencies we must have an institutional context that allows the continuous comparison of analyzes and proposals, which helps the selection of the most suitable personalities to act in the flow of events that cannot be predetermined. Nothing is resolved with a vote vote.

Then there are many issues on which instead it would be not only possible, but necessary to start a discussion already at the moment in which the voters are asked for their votes. To give some examples: the most suitable type of electoral law to respect representation and at the same time to enrich decision-making dynamics; the reform of equal bicameralism which has always made little sense, but which also lost what little it had when the electorates of the two Chambers became equal; the arrangement of the distribution of powers and roles between the center and the regional and local autonomies; the revision of the entire tax system, leaving aside the demagogic nonsense about the flat tax; the regulation of the powers of appointment which must be subtracted from the case of hoarding powers in favor of friends and associates. One could of course continue.

On these issues, at most, in the programs of the parties there are generic lines, indeed generic to the point that one could almost subscribe to them all if one did not know what the credibility and ability to implement them of each proponent might be.

At this crucial stage, therefore, there is no need to launch crusades and replicate stale ideologies about the good guys versus the bad guys. Rather, there is a need to encourage citizens’ participation in political life and this can be achieved if they are offered to enter a mechanism for constructing political choices, not if they are invited to proclaim their uncritical faith in this or that (Each one is then offended to see it put this way, because it pretends to offer spaces for involvement that are impossible in a system entirely in the hands of oligarchic groups).

We therefore believe that any approach that aims to create a contrast between a us and a them that become mutually fixed and impermeable should be rejected. Reformists know that political operations are carried out with confrontation and respect between the different positions, in the belief that there is space and a way to converge on common solutions. Fools contemptuously call this “compromise”, or worse “mess up”, but it should be remembered that with this mental openness we have managed to write our Constitution even in an era of strong opposition. Updating it later turned out to be impossible precisely because of the loss of that culture of confrontation and the search for understanding for everyone’s reasons (for reasons, obviously, not for follies and fantasies, for cheap utopianisms that are not rational have nothing).

On the basis of these reflections, we who have the ambition to consider ourselves truly reformists, invite everyone to participate in the electoral test not to plant pseudo-identity flags, not to get ensnared in the interested appeal to give “useful” votes to this or to the one against this or that artfully constructed enemy, but to give life to a constituent parliament, full of creative skills, capable of contributing to the construction of that common feeling that is indispensable for facing the difficult times ahead.

Only in a context of this type will it be possible to have the correct constitutional dialectic between majorities and oppositions who confront each other rather than exchanging anathemas, who agree not to monopolize their respective powers, but to place them at the service of the women and men of this country.

Rome, 9 September 2022