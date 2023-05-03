The reggae group SOJA announces a date in Barcelona for July

The American reggae band will perform on July 5th in the living room Razzmatazz from Barcelona in which it will be the only date of this European tour in which the group will stop at our country.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. through doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price of the tickets will be 30 euros (distribution costs not included).

“I want to speak for those who don’t have microphones. Our goal as a band is to stand up for the human race. We see the world and try to make it better, in the little time we’re going to spend in it,” he said. Jacob Hemphillvocalist and guitarist of the band, years ago in our publication.

SOJA have been at the forefront of an open way of understanding roots reggae for more than two decades and that has made them a timeless proposal that never fails on stage. Positivity and energy combined in equal parts. The group will visit us this time to present their most recent album, “Beauty In The Silence” (21), in which once again they collaborate with various artists such as Common Kings, Collie Buddz, Mihali y Ali Campbell of UB40.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

