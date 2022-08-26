Source Title: The regular press conference of the Ministry of National Defense responds to the remarks made by the United States, Japan and Taiwan to blame the relevant countries for no reason

On August 25, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Deputy Director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, Colonel Tan Kefei, answered reporters’ questions. “Taiwan independence” separatist forces do not repent We will continue to speak with action At the meeting, some media mentioned that officials from the United States, Japan and other countries have recently made groundless accusations against the Chinese military’s military exercises near Taiwan Island. Tan Kefei responded by saying that the remarks of the relevant countries are completely confounding right and wrong and blaming the blame. China has repeatedly expressed its firm opposition. The causes and consequences of the current situation in the Taiwan Strait are clear, and the right and wrong are clear at a glance. The recent series of military exercises conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army near Taiwan Island of China are open, transparent, professional, and moderate. They are a warning response to provocateurs and disruptors, and a legitimate and just move to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. . As the initiator of this crisis, the United States should and must take full responsibility for it. The U.S. side should earnestly abide by the one-China principle and take immediate measures to correct its mistakes, instead of further escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait. He also mentioned that recently, it is extremely irresponsible for the Japanese side to echo the negative words and deeds of the US side concerning Taiwan and play up the so-called “China military threat”. Some media also mentioned that the DPP authorities have hyped up many times recently that the mainland’s military exercises around Taiwan are “irresponsible” and “provocative” acts. Tan Kefei said in this regard that the DPP authorities and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces did not hesitate to betray the nation’s righteousness for their own selfish interests, and colluded with external forces to carry out “independence” provocations. This is the root cause of the escalation of tension in the Taiwan Strait. We warn the DPP authorities and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces that if they are obsessed with relying on foreigners and seeking “independence” provocations without repenting or stopping, we will continue to speak out with actions and resolutely take countermeasures. in Asia Pacific Copying “nuclear sharing” must be countered Recently, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivered a video speech at the 10th Moscow International Security Conference and attended the meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states by video. Tan Kefei introduced that during the above two events, Minister Wei actively promoted the major concepts such as the global security initiative proposed by President Xi, and pointed out that China is willing to work with other countries to establish a sense of community that shares weal and woe, and we share safety and security; On the side of fairness and justice, actively explore solutions to hot issues with Chinese characteristics. The transfer of nuclear submarine power reactors and weapons-grade highly enriched uranium to non-nuclear-weapon states by the United States and the United Kingdom, as depositors of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and nuclear-weapon states, is a blatant violation of the purpose and purpose of the Treaty. We urge relevant countries to earnestly fulfill their nuclear non-proliferation obligations, revoke their decision to carry out nuclear submarine cooperation, and call on the international community to jointly defend the international nuclear non-proliferation regime based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and maintain international peace and security. He also mentioned that we have noticed that some countries such as Japan have recently appeared to seek “nuclear sharing” with the United States. China believes that relevant countries should earnestly fulfill their obligations under the Treaty and their own commitments, and stop clamoring for “nuclear sharing” or other forms of nuclear deterrence arrangements. Any attempt to replicate the “nuclear sharing” model in the Asia-Pacific region will seriously damage the regional strategic balance and stability, and will surely be resolutely opposed and countered by countries in the region. Going to Russia to participate in “Oriental-2022” aims to Enhance the ability to jointly respond to security threats Regarding the Chinese army’s recent trip to Russia to participate in the “Oriental-2022” exercise, Tan Kefei said that according to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries and the consensus of the two sides, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has recently sent some troops to Russia to participate in the “Oriental-2022” exercise. 