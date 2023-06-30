Home » The rehabilitation of the playground at the Banja Luka PMF has been announced Info
World

The rehabilitation of the playground at the Banja Luka PMF has been announced Info

by admin
The rehabilitation of the playground at the Banja Luka PMF has been announced Info

The sports field at the Faculty of Science, which has been waiting for renovation for years, will soon be renovated, announced Draško Stanivuković, the mayor of Banja Luka.

Source: City Administration of Banjaluka

He also added that the construction of the sports fields in the “Mladen Stojanović” park will soon begin.

“After the completion of this project and the arrangement of the ‘Mozart’ sports fields in the ‘Mladen Stojanović’ Park, which we are about to start, this part of our city will gain a completely new shine,” Stanivuković said.

See also  Dušica Jakovljević before and after plastic surgery Entertainment

You may also like

Jovan Memedović’s daughter in a bikini in nature...

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, movie...

Ukraine, the solar panels stolen by the Russians...

Two people were killed in an armed attack...

access to the tonnara of Scopello remains private

Major Drug Busts: Cocaine Packages Seized off the...

France, a 20-year-old died: he fell from a...

Adi Popa left CSA Steaua

Everything you need to know before buying a...

Weather forecast for the next few days, worsening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy