The rehabilitation of the playground at the Banja Luka PMF has been announced Info

The sports field at the Faculty of Science, which has been waiting for renovation for years, will soon be renovated, announced Draško Stanivuković, the mayor of Banja Luka.

Source: City Administration of Banjaluka

He also added that the construction of the sports fields in the “Mladen Stojanović” park will soon begin.

“After the completion of this project and the arrangement of the ‘Mozart’ sports fields in the ‘Mladen Stojanović’ Park, which we are about to start, this part of our city will gain a completely new shine,” Stanivuković said.

