The reinforcements of Red Star for the Champions League, the statements of Zvezdan Terzić and Mitar Mrkela Sport

Red Star’s management on success in the Super League and plans for the next season.

Source: MN Press

After Red Star won the title, the sixth in a row, and qualified for the group stage of the Champions League, the general manager of the red and white team, Zvezdan Terzić, announced. He assessed that Zvezda won the “most convincing” title, reminded that the current generation of Zvezda has written history and has a chance to write its new pages.

“This is the most convincing title in the history of Red Star and Serbian football, and I believe that the players are proud of the achieved result. We talked even before the beginning of the competition year that this is a historic season, because the champion of Serbia, thanks to the coefficient that is mostly due to us, to go directly to the Champions League. We set winning the title as an imperative at the beginning of the summer preparations in 2022, aware that it will not be easy and that the stakes have never been higher. I am proud that we managed to become the champions of Serbia, back in April, practically a month before the end of the season and that we are the first sure participant in the Champions League for the next season. We have six more games in the championship ahead of us, which we will take as seriously as possible with the aim of continuing to win and compete in the Serbian Cup as well. By winning the sixth consecutive title, the current generation has already written history, and it could do so by winning the third double crown in a row. We are already working diligently on the construction of the team for the Champions League, so we will be ready to welcome the summer preparations, as well as the obligations we will have in the biggest club competition,” said Terzić .

The sports director of Zvezda, Mitar Mrkela, also spoke, reminding that the arrivals of the two players had already been arranged, because a new striker had also signed. Nigerian Peter Olajinka from Slavia Pragueas well as the representative of New Zealand of Serbian origin, midfielder Marko Stamenić from Copenhagen.

“There is no doubt that this is one of the most important titles in the history of Red Star, and I am proud that we won it. Already in April, we managed to become the champions of Serbia and qualify for the Champions League, the first in Europe, which speaks volumes about how much we were successful. Of course, we do not stop here, because we also want to win the Serbian Cup, and to be distinguished by the third double crown in a row, and at the same time we are working on putting together a team that will represent us in the Champions League. We have already completed two big jobs, with considering that we signed Olanjinka and Stamenić without compensation, and there is no doubt that we will continue in that manner, all with the aim of further accelerating and rejuvenating Zvezda. We want the star players to enjoy modern football, that is our goal”.