The release of Kathleen Folbigg

She was in Australia pardoned and freed Kathleen Folbigg, jailed for twenty years for the murder of her four children and long considered the most notorious serial killer in the country. Folbigg was freed following a decision by New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley, who on Monday released the results of a new prosecution investigation into the circumstances that led to her conviction.

The investigation took into account some rare genetic mutations found in all four children, which as recently claimed by a group of scientists could have led to their death from natural causes: according to the prosecutor’s office, the new evidence involves “reasonable doubts » about Folbigg’s actual responsibilities for the crimes of which she was found guilty.

Folbigg had been in prison since 2003, when she was convicted of manslaughter in the death of her firstborn, Caleb, and for killing her three other children, Patrick, Sarah and Laura. All four died between 1989 and 1999, when none of them were older than 2 years of age. Folbigg, who has always pleaded innocent, was found guilty of smothering them on circumstantial evidence, but without any scientific evidence to prove it. She had been denounced by her husband, who had read some sentences in her diary which were later interpreted as evidence of her guilt. According to scientific evidence emerging from various studies conducted in recent years, however, the children could have died of natural causes.

An expert opinion performed on the autopsies of the children twelve years after their convictions established that there was no evidence of suffocation and that none of them were in good health at the time of death. Other studies presented to the judges between 2018 and 2019 then showed that Sarah and Laura had a rare genetic mutation which according to experts could have accelerated the deaths of the two girls; Caleb and Patrick, on the other hand, had two different very rare variants of the BSN gene, which according to experiments conducted on mice has been linked to neurological problems and lethal seizures.

Folbigg served 20 of the 25-year sentence, which was originally 40 years and was later reduced, but Daley clarified that the fact that he pardoned her does not nullify her sentence: the final decision will rest with the Criminal Appeals court, if the prosecution will decide to continue the case. Should her conviction actually be overturned, Folbigg could sue the state of New South Wales and seek large compensation.