The religious police will return to Iran

Iran has announced that the religious police will resume their patrols and will return to forcing Iranian women to wear the veil. This is new compared to the last ten months, i.e. since the beginning of the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, following which the religious police had largely been withdrawn from the streets and some women had begun to leave their homes without veils, or with legs not fully covered.

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old woman who was stopped by the religious police in September 2022 for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly, or hijab, as prescribed by Iranian laws. She died a few days later in a detention center, probably as a result of police violence: her death caused huge protests, which spread throughout the country and demanded rights for women and the disbandment of the religious police.

The Iranian regime had crushed the protests with extreme violence, and practically the only concession it had made to the demonstrators was the withdrawal of the religious police from the streets, and the end of the patrols with which the police force women to adhere to the laws on clothing.

The Iranian religious police was officially established in 2005 and was placed under the control of the Ministry of Culture, which under the Iranian regime has not so much the task of promoting the culture of the country as today it is concerned with protecting Iranian ethics and values, very much often through extensive censorship. Patrols are usually made up of six people, including four men and two women dressed in the chador, a generally black cloak that covers everything from head to toe. They can sometimes scold men for having too long a beard, but their attention is mainly focused on women and the correct use of beard hijabthe veil, which according to Iranian law, based on an interpretation of the shariamust cover all hair.

After last year’s protests, the Iranian regime had almost entirely withdrawn the religious police from the streets, and in big cities like the capital Tehran it had become not uncommon to see women leaving their homes without a veil or with their legs partially uncovered. This does not mean that the regime had given up enforcing the laws on decency and morals. Just last week a well-known actress, Azadeh Samadi, attended a funeral wearing a hat instead of a hijab and was sentenced to participate in psychology lessons to correct her “social disease”, he wrote il Financial Times. The difference was, with no morals police around, it had become much rarer for women to be stopped on the street.

In recent months, some had even speculated that the religious police had been abolished altogether.

But Sunday the regime he announced that the patrols of the religious police will resume. Saeed Montazer al Mahdi, the police spokesman, said that “starting today, the police will have no choice but to take legal action with people who ignore the dress code and continue to violate it.” […]. In case of refusal to listen to the police, the women will be sent to trial.” The return of the moral police will serve to restore “social solidarity”, to “strengthen the roots of the family” and comes in response to “the request of the population” and of the leaders of the regime, including Ebrahim Raisi, the conservative president of Iran.

It is not yet clear if the religious police will return to their previous operations, or if there will be any changes. Sunday, wrote the correspondent of the Financial Timesin the center of Tehran the religious police were not visible (whereas before the patrols were often clearly visible) and there were women who circulated quietly without hijab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

