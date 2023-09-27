The Relocation Plan: Paris Transfers Homeless Migrants Ahead of Olympic Games

Paris Faces Pressure to Relocate Homeless Population Ahead of Olympic Games

Paris, France has launched efforts to transfer homeless individuals out of the city and into other regions of the country in a bid to ease pressure on emergency reception services. The relocation plan has raised suspicions as to whether it is connected to the upcoming Paris Olympic Games in 2024. According to reports, between 50 and 150 people are being transferred to temporary shelters in various locations each week. Critics argue that the plan risks displacing the homeless population rather than providing a solution to the problem.

The Île-de-France region, which includes Paris, is home to half of the country’s homeless population. However, due to the lack of emergency shelters, many homeless individuals struggle to find accommodation in the capital. The relocation plan aims to address this issue by moving homeless individuals to other regions of France, such as Bordeaux and Marseille. Authorities require those wishing to stay in Paris to provide evidence of long-term employment contracts, though even this does not guarantee housing.

Some NGOs and elected officials believe there is a connection between the relocation plan and the Olympic Games. However, the government and the Interministerial Delegation for Accommodation and Access to Housing (Dihal) deny any such connection. They assert that the plan is solely aimed at alleviating pressure on the Île-de-France region and providing more support and individualized services for the homeless population.

While the relocation plan may seem like a step in the right direction, critics argue that it falls short in several areas. Temporary shelters only accommodate individuals for three weeks, and around 25 to 30% of people who stay in these facilities end up back on the streets at the end of the three-week period. Additionally, there is a lack of emergency accommodation available in the regions receiving the relocated individuals. This means that the problem of homelessness is merely being shifted rather than truly solved.

The issue of homelessness in Paris has become more critical in recent months, with a surge in asylum applications and limited availability of affordable housing. Critics argue that the government’s relocation plan is not a comprehensive solution and does not address the underlying issues contributing to homelessness. As the debate continues, the fate of Paris’ homeless population remains uncertain, with concerns about their well-being and the city’s image as it prepares to host the Olympic Games.

