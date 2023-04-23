The remarks of the Chinese ambassador to France in Crimea provoked the condemnation of the former Soviet Union

23.04.2023

Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France who mentioned “re-educating Taiwanese” in a French program once again made a very controversial statement in an interview. When asked about Crimea, he said Crimea was historically part of Russia, noting that there was no international agreement by the former Soviet state to recognize its sovereign status.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) This Friday (April 21), Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye answered questions about the Russian-Ukrainian war on the French TV station LCI (La Chaîne Info). When talking about the ownership of Crimea with the host, Lu Shaye said: “It depends on how you look at the issue. There are historical factors in it. The issue is not that simple.”

Lu Shaye pointed out that Crimea was historically a part of Russia and was handed over to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. At that time, the program host reminded Lu Shaye: “According to international law, Crimea belongs to Ukraine.” Lu Shaye then responded: “According to international law, these former Soviet states have no real status because there is no international agreement to specifically recognize their sovereign status.”

Ukrainian ambassador to France: There is no room for ambiguity

Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent reported that Ukrainian ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko was quite dissatisfied with Lu Shaye’s remarks. “Crimea is Ukrainian. There is no room for ambiguity. The Soviet Empire is no more and history is moving on,” Omelchenko wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian Ambassador to France Omelchenko (left): Crimea belongs to Ukraine, there is no room for ambiguity



France and Baltic states including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have also expressed dismay at Lu Shaye’s comments after the Chinese ambassador to Paris questioned the sovereignty of ex-Soviet states such as Ukraine. The French government responded on Sunday that it was “shocked by the statement of the (Chinese ambassador to France)” and that it “fullly stands in solidarity” with all affected allies, which it said had gained independence “after decades of oppression”. .

Chinese authorities should come forward to clarify

“Ukraine, in particular, received international recognition in 1991 from the entire international community, including China, for its territory, including Crimea,” said a spokesman for the French foreign ministry, adding that China should Clarify whether these comments reflect its official position.

Agence France-Presse reported that Lu Shaye’s speech cast a shadow over China‘s attempt to act as a peace envoy in the Russia-Ukraine war, and at the same time made Macron’s plan to cooperate with China to establish a framework for Russia-Ukraine peace talks to be further questioned by the outside world. China‘s foreign ministry has yet to respond to the controversy, and did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.

Baltic states protest

The three Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, all of which were part of the Soviet Union in the past, responded to Lu Shaye’s remarks in line with France. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on his Twitter: “The remarks of the Chinese ambassador to France regarding international law and national sovereignty are completely unacceptable. We expect an explanation from China and a full retraction of this statement.” Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu also criticized Lu Shaye’s remarks as “a false and wrong interpretation of history”.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis added: “If anyone still wonders why the Baltic states don’t trust China to “mediate peace in Ukraine”, here is a Chinese ambassador who believes that Crimea belongs to Russia and he also There is no legal basis for saying that our country has borders. Estonian and Lithuanian officials said they would respectively summon the Chinese ambassador to Estonia and the charge d’affaires to Lithuania to ask them to explain.

(Reuters, AFP)

