The renter of the beach attacked the Serbs in Sutomore because of the dog Info

Serbian tourists experienced discomfort on the beach in Sutomore when they were attacked by a tenant of the beach, allegedly because of a small dog.

Source: Youtube/Printscreen/MONDO Montenegro

Montenegro is, along with Greece, a favorite summer destination of Serbs, but one family was disappointed with their stay in Sutomore, which is why they no longer plan to return here for their vacation. They were attacked by the tenant of the beach, and the reason for the attack was a small dog that they took with them to the beach.

“My wife and I experienced a huge inconvenience in Sutomor, Montenegro. We were both attacked together with my sister’s five-year-old child by the tenant of the beach, all because of the small dog we took to the beach. The tenant insulted my wife on a national basis, he told her j… you Serbian mother, he spat in her face and shouted while she was holding the child. For everything that has been said, we have the judgment of the misdemeanor court where the tenant was sentenced to a fine for insulting on a national basis in a summary procedure.

My wife allegedly told him j… you mom. We also have a report from the police for everything that has been said. Due to this incident and insults, our vacation has been postponed. We are not planning to come to Montenegro on vacation anymore, this is terrible“, the man told NN and added that his wife received a misdemeanor report.

BONUS VIDEO:

Source: MONDO/Teodora Orlandić

(MONDO/Kurir)

