Title: Reopening of Havana’s Jalisco Park Met with Distrust and Setbacks

Subtitle: Electrical issues, high prices, and inefficiency mar the reopening under new management

Distrust among the public towards the recently reopened Jalisco Park in Havana is widespread only 48 hours after its reopening under new management. The reopening has been marked by discontent and setbacks, the most recent being the delayed opening time on Monday.

The park was scheduled to open at 9 a.m., however, it did not do so until more than an hour and a half later. The head of the park explained to the impatient families waiting at the door that there was a voltage problem which the electricians were working to resolve. She reassured those present that if the issue couldn’t be resolved, the park would open with what they had at 10:30 a.m. to prevent further disappointment for the children.

Shortly after the scheduled opening time, a worker made an unusual request for tools from the families waiting. A father who had arrived by car with his children agreed to lend the tools, surprising onlookers.

The cause of the setbacks was not immediately clarified, but it was observed that several electrical devices, including the expensive El Toro Mecánico attraction, were damaged. Moreover, since the announcement of the reopening, the public has consistently complained about the high prices. Initially, visitors had to pay both an admission fee (50 pesos) and individual fees for each attraction (ranging from 30 to 50 pesos). However, a few hours before reopening, it was announced that children would have free admission.

The high prices of the food have especially angered attendees. The menu includes hors d’oeuvres priced between 450 and 600 pesos, and pastas ranging from 500 to 750 pesos. The cheapest options available were a ham and cheese bun (220 pesos), chicharrón al viento (250 pesos), and a scoop of ice cream (280 pesos). Meanwhile, a bag of chips could reach 380 pesos, and cookies were priced at 120 pesos. What further frustrated customers was that all the food items were named after characters from Cuban television cartoons, which they found to be in poor taste.

The inefficiency of the park’s management also drew criticism, with long lines to enter and purchase chapillas, which are used to enjoy the park’s offerings. The number of employees was also notable, with grumpy security guards dressed in black pullovers and other staff members displaying reluctance, a contrast to the efficiency commonly seen in private businesses.

The overall cost of enjoying a day at the park proves to be a major deterrent for families. Adding up the expenses of transportation, adult tickets, multiple attractions, food, and drinks, the bill can easily reach between 3,000 and 4,000 pesos, equivalent to the average salary of a state worker.

The park is managed by the Beijing non-agricultural cooperative under a lease agreement, according to official reports. However, many clients remain skeptical, believing it to be yet another state-controlled institution designed to exploit the people.

As the reopening of Jalisco Park continues to face challenges and public dissatisfaction, it remains to be seen whether improvements will be made to address the concerns and restore trust among visitors.

