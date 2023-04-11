Italy was crowned European Champion. The Musketeers won the men’s team competition at the 2023 European Championships in artistic gymnastics. Our national team won the title for the first time, playing the Mameli anthem in Antalya (Turkey) and writing an authentic page of history. Below are the report cards of the Azzurri who have forever entered the myth of Italian sport.

REPORT CARDS ITALY EUROPEAN CHAMPION

MARCO LODADIO: 9. The Knight of the Castle competed like a true captain, putting all his experience at the service of the team. The Roman was sumptuous on the rings, stamping a peremptory 14.633 (6.3) and detaching the ticket for the final, where he will go in search of the medal after three world podiums. The human, technical and competitive caliber of this exemplary gymnast also emerged on the vault and floor exercise, tools not exactly his but on which he sacrificed himself in a brilliant way, bringing home respectable scores that are fundamental for success.

MATTEO LEVANTESI: 9+. Italy only had one moment in which it found itself with its back to the wall: after Mario Macchiati’s mistakes on the parallel bars, a lash from the super specialist was needed to get back on track and resume the ride towards the gold medal. The Marches, already a finalist in the last edition of the continental event and on the podium in the World Cup, placed a sumptuous 14.733 (6.2 the starting note) and climbed into third place in the specialty classification. He wasn’t even in perfect physical condition, the 13,400 on the barre and 12,866 on the horse were remarkable, very useful for the tricolor triumph.

YUMIN ABBADINI: 8,5. Completeness done in person. The Champion of Italy on the complete lap is a guarantee when it comes to bringing home the result. The horse launch is sumptuous: 14.266 and specialty final, among other things on an apparatus where he fell at the last World Cup, making the Musketeers’ bronze dream fade. The 13.966 floor exercise opens the way to the apotheosis, also very good on the rings and on Thursday he will also compete in the all-around final.

Artistic gymnastics, the legend of the five Musketeers: Italy in Paradise, EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS for eternity

LORENZO CASALI: 8. His 13.633 free body has definitively delivered the title to our national team. The Italian from the Marches wasn’t at the best of his physical condition, but he grit his teeth and was the absolute star of this evening. After a complicated passage to the horse he was able to bring home a 13.466 on lunges, a 14.466 on vault, a 14.133 on parallel bars and a 13.400 on the barre.

MARIO MACCHIATI: 7.5. The start is excellent with 14.133 and 14.200 on vault, but unfortunately on the parallel amate she commits a couple of big mistakes and doesn’t hit a final that was within the reach of her talent (13.966). He doesn’t give up and contributes to the gold medal between the barre (13.166) and floor exercise (13.366).

CARLO MACCHINI: 9.5. He wasn’t included in the team, but the flying Marchesian gets people talking thanks to a superb exercise on his beloved barre. The Angel returns to that of 2021, when he was fourth in the World Cup, and amazes with an exceptional 14,233: first place in the specialty and on Sunday he will go in search of individual apotheosis. He’s not on the top step of the podium with his teammates, but he’s a pillar of this dream group.

Photo: Photo LiveMedia/Filippo Tomasi