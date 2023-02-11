Home World The Republic of Moldova, a crucial point in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict
World

The Republic of Moldova, a crucial point in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

by admin
The Republic of Moldova, a crucial point in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

If there are nations that are “victims” of their geographical border position, the Republic of Moldova, wedged as it is between Romania and Ukraine, a channel of access to the “black hole” of the separatist enclave of Transnistria controlled by Russia, is undoubtedly a of these. In times that defining normal is a gamble, Moldova was the crossroads of trafficking in illegal immigrants and weapons, smuggling of goods and more or less legal arrivals in Europe, also given its proximity to Romania, a member of the EU. The Russian attack on Ukraine immediately brought it back to the center of the conflict map, and each new chapter of the war that is about to turn a year brings Chishinau back into the spotlight.

The Western Temptation

Russian violations of the Republic of Moldova’s airspace immediately triggered the designation of a new pro-Western prime minister, Dorin Recean, secretary of the country’s National Security Council, was named the new prime minister by President Maia Sandu after the resignation of Natalia Gavrilita.
According to the Constitution, the new premier will have to appear before Parliament within two weeks to obtain a vote of confidence. Until then, the outgoing government remains in office. But the turning point is now triggered.

The encroachments on Chisinau have in fact led to the request for greater security, while Romania has denied, for its part, that it has been the victim, even if it was smeared, of a similar invasion. However, the Russian offensive maneuver has hit Ukraine hard, as the Ukrainian president Volodimyir Zelenski himself admitted “unfortunately, there were casualties”.

See also  Russian Foreign Minister: Russia's purpose is not to change the regime in Kyiv and wants to ensure the safety of the people in eastern Ukraine – yqqlm

The Republic of Moldova, on the other hand, immediately entered into fibrillation. Moldova must defend itself from the attacks of Vladimir Putin, irritated by Zelensky’s European tour and the ceiling on Russian oil production introduced by the Western powers on 5 February.

Find out more

Who wants to destabilize it?

With its 2.6 million inhabitants, wedged between Ukraine and Romania, the Republic of Moldova has been subjected to strong pressure since the beginning of the conflict. He feels under siege.

You may also like

No gold for Goggia in the world downhill...

20 minutes from the Italian version on Xbox...

Interview with the group Kristona (2023) – MondoSonoro

Meet Zvi Sukkot, Israel’s newest fascist lawmaker –...

Earthquake in Turkey, two-month-old baby saved after 128...

England, the violence of the extreme right in...

Knit, crochet mon amour ♥

the Turkish selector helps in the supermarket |...

Thieves still in action in Partanna Mondello, theft...

Kalya “The Girl in Nimelor”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy