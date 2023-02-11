Listen to the audio version of the article

If there are nations that are “victims” of their geographical border position, the Republic of Moldova, wedged as it is between Romania and Ukraine, a channel of access to the “black hole” of the separatist enclave of Transnistria controlled by Russia, is undoubtedly a of these. In times that defining normal is a gamble, Moldova was the crossroads of trafficking in illegal immigrants and weapons, smuggling of goods and more or less legal arrivals in Europe, also given its proximity to Romania, a member of the EU. The Russian attack on Ukraine immediately brought it back to the center of the conflict map, and each new chapter of the war that is about to turn a year brings Chishinau back into the spotlight.

The Western Temptation

Russian violations of the Republic of Moldova’s airspace immediately triggered the designation of a new pro-Western prime minister, Dorin Recean, secretary of the country’s National Security Council, was named the new prime minister by President Maia Sandu after the resignation of Natalia Gavrilita.

According to the Constitution, the new premier will have to appear before Parliament within two weeks to obtain a vote of confidence. Until then, the outgoing government remains in office. But the turning point is now triggered.

The encroachments on Chisinau have in fact led to the request for greater security, while Romania has denied, for its part, that it has been the victim, even if it was smeared, of a similar invasion. However, the Russian offensive maneuver has hit Ukraine hard, as the Ukrainian president Volodimyir Zelenski himself admitted “unfortunately, there were casualties”.

The Republic of Moldova, on the other hand, immediately entered into fibrillation. Moldova must defend itself from the attacks of Vladimir Putin, irritated by Zelensky’s European tour and the ceiling on Russian oil production introduced by the Western powers on 5 February.

Who wants to destabilize it?

With its 2.6 million inhabitants, wedged between Ukraine and Romania, the Republic of Moldova has been subjected to strong pressure since the beginning of the conflict. He feels under siege.