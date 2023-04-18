by gds.it – ​​1 minute ago

The presentation of applications for the allocation of contributions for spa treatments is underway. The 2023 calls for tenders for Inps new mutuality fund and old mutuality fund ex Ipost have been published. Applications should be sent via…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Contributions for spa treatments, INPS tenders are underway: the requirements for submitting the application appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.