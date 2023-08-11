Home » The rescue of Catalan nudists: “No bathers clothed, we want our spaces back”
World

The rescue of Catalan nudists: “No bathers clothed, we want our spaces back”

by admin
The rescue of Catalan nudists: “No bathers clothed, we want our spaces back”

“Either you undress or you leave” is the summary of the campaign launched by the Naturist Federation of Catalonia, exasperated by the growing presence of tourists in bathing suits on traditionally nudist beaches. “They make us uncomfortable”, says the president of the Federation, Sigimon Rovira: “Theirs is a lack of respect”.

In the eastern region of Spain there are around 50 beaches that have been frequented by nudists for decades.

See also  HE DOES BEST IN LIFE AND FALLS IN LOVE IN SUMMER! Astrologer reveals - this has been waiting for 11 YEARS, one sign HAPPIEST | Entertainment

You may also like

Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves signed for FK...

Maksimir Stadium among the ugliest in Europe |...

Region, 27 million to promote Sicilian wine in...

Faecal bacteria in the sea of ​​Sferracavallo, presented...

Udinese – Sottil’s conference and the latest on...

One Piece- Gear Fifth in Prima Pagina

New details of the crime in Gradačac |...

Udinese- Catanzaro / Probable formations: Beto-Thauvin ahead

VOLKSWAGEN The new California Concept will be unveiled...

A man killed a woman in a live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy