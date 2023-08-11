The rescue of Catalan nudists: “No bathers clothed, we want our spaces back”

“Either you undress or you leave” is the summary of the campaign launched by the Naturist Federation of Catalonia, exasperated by the growing presence of tourists in bathing suits on traditionally nudist beaches. “They make us uncomfortable”, says the president of the Federation, Sigimon Rovira: “Theirs is a lack of respect”.

In the eastern region of Spain there are around 50 beaches that have been frequented by nudists for decades.

