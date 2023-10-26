Home » The Reshaping of International Trade: Columbia Sportswear Explores Central America for Clothing Production
Columbia Sportswear, a major American clothing brand, is shifting its manufacturing operations from Asia to Central America in an effort to mitigate risks caused by trade wars and shipping disruptions. The company’s head of apparel manufacturing, Stan Burton, recently toured a factory in Guatemala and was impressed by its capabilities, including Italian-made machines for printing designs on clothing. This move reflects a larger trend of multinational companies reducing their dependence on distant factories and seeking ways to replenish their stocks more easily. US tariffs on Chinese imports, as well as surprising increases in freight prices during the pandemic, have motivated companies to shift production to locations closer to their largest markets. Mexico has been a major beneficiary of this trend and has become the United States‘ largest trading partner. Central America, with its trade agreements allowing for tariff-free exports to the US, is also well-positioned to attract clothing manufacturers. While some in the sector doubt the longevity of this interest, Columbia and other companies are taking steps to reduce their vulnerability to future shocks by diversifying their manufacturing locations.

