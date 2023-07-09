the residents win, eviction to Fiorello

In the end the residents of via Asiago, a semi-central and usually quiet area of ​​Rome where Rai has its headquarters, manage to evict Fiorello and his show Viva Rai2!. Too many controversies, so Rai itself has decided that it will take place elsewhere. A tough battle – which also involved politics with the president of the Municipality 1 Lorenza Bonaccorsi of the Pd – that of the residents of via Asiago against one of the broadcasts that has become the workhorse of the company in viale Mazzini, the show hosted by Fiorello precisely to which however the tenants of those buildings objected to an “unbearable chaos”.

The alarm at 7 and the deluge of confetti

Wake up shortly after seven, the usual preparations before the broadcast and then – accused the residents – “our daily hell”. Music, shouts, choirs, car jams and audiences who in fact also come from outside Rome, to participate in the live broadcasts of Fiore and his guests. And finally, for the last episode on 9 June, even a storm of confetti remained on the street for days, some residents wanted to underline.

Compensation for residents: Rai’s move, later denied

Then, after the controversies and partial about-faces that left the transmission in the balance, there were rumors among those who live in via Asiago of a move by Rai to save at all costs a program that closed the season with a 23% share: innovative barriers anti-noise instead of the current and “thin” glass panels and above all compensation for residents who, in the event of confirmation of the transmission, would then have been “forced” to live with the side effects of the show. Hypotheses all denied by Rai and by the same Fiorello who finally insured: «The transmission, if it is repeated, will no longer be in via Asiago».

“If we citizens make noise, the police will come”

The controversy, however, continues. Because the Romans who protest, as clearly emerges from their public complaints on social media, do not feel considered enough. At the end of the season, on June 9, while the most aggressive gathered in the «Liberate via Asiago» group celebrated the «liberation», even posting the photos of that day, others like Mrs. Anna wrote and denounced on the social groups of the neighbourhood: « Congratulations Viva Rai2! for the noise, dirt, carelessness and indifference you have shown towards the inhabitants of via Asiago and neighboring streets for months. In no civilized city in the world does what is permitted in Rome happen!».

Again «from a “hostage” condominium» Raffaella also wrote: «Via Asiago and via Montello were completely blocked and today for the last episode thousands of confetti invaded the streets, gates and terraces. And who cleans? Lama…”. Carmen too: «The law is not the same for everyone! If you vacuum or drill before 8 in the morning, the police arrive, but if the noise, in residential areas, is made by Rai, our state-owned company, the police are there to block traffic. The show must go on, whatever it takes!».

The mini mayor Bonaccorsi: “Right to rest and decorum”

A wave of controversy that convinced the president of the 1st Town Hall, Lorenza Bonaccorsi (Pd), to take sides: «Unfortunately – she said a few days ago – Long live Rai2! it is incompatible with the needs of the residents, both for the broadcasting times and for the modalities of the performance, given that the street was left dirty after each episode: first of all, the right to rest and decorum of the residents must be safeguarded ». Request accepted. It remains to be understood, at this point, if there will be and where the new location will be.