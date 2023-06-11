the result of the autopsy has arrived which explains how she was killed by her boyfriend » ILMETEO.it

Murder Giulia Tramontano: the result of the autopsy has arrived which explains how she was killed by her boyfriend

The first results of the autopsyThe first results have arrived autopsy on the body of Giulia Tramontano. As reported by Republicthe woman she was hit with at least 37 stab woundstwo of which are lethal to the neck, one severed the carotid artery and the other the subclavian artery. There are no signs of defense.

These are the first results of the analyzes on the body of the 29-year-old, 7 months pregnant, killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello, who confessed to the murder. The stab wounds are almost all in the upper part of the body, one to the face in the eyebrow area and one who punctured a lung. At least two would then have been inflicted on the back. There would be no stab wounds to the belly. However, it is difficult to date the exact time of Giulia’s murder, due to the presence of burns on the body that have altered the tissues. impagnatiello he attempted to burn the body twice and these attempts have made the time of dating of the assassination difficult. The coroners do not exclude that the number of stab wounds may be greater than that identified so far, a doubt that will be resolved by more in-depth investigations.

One of the hypotheses

of the investigators, the adjunct Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, together with the Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola who are coordinating the investigations by the carabinieri, is that Giulia was attacked from behind, but only the exams of the next few days will be able to clarify this aspect. In the request for pre-trial detention, the prosecutor disputes the premeditation and the aggravating circumstance of cruelty, which the judge for the preliminary investigations did not recognize. One of the aspects that will have to emerge from further checks it’s how many blows were struck after the young woman’s death, a detail that will affect the decision regarding the aggravating circumstance. In the complete final reports, the results of the toxicological tests, those on the fetus and on the burns must also emerge.